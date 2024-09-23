What Happened to Emma Raducanu? Fans Predict Bleak Future For Brit After Latest China Open Decision

Emma Raducanu’s injury crisis continues, with the British tennis player pulling out of the China Open due to a foot injury. She suffered the injury while playing in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open against Daria Kasatkina on Saturday and withdrew after the opening set.

It was anticipated that she would pull out of the China Open owing to the tournament’s quick turnaround, which did not provide her enough time to recover from her injury. She released a statement on Twitter about her withdrawal but failed to provide a date for her return.

“Hello, last week in Seoul I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal. It means I can’t play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can,” wrote Raducanu in her tweet.

Hello, last week in Seoul i sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal. It means i can’t play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as i can ❤️‍ — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 23, 2024

Fans empathized with Raducanu and wished her a swift recovery, but some were unable to hide their disappointment at her recurring injury concerns. They criticized her for getting injured repeatedly despite being ‘picky’ about her schedule. Some even suggested she should give up on being an athlete since her body cannot manage the required fitness level.

she just needs to go to university. not everyone can be an athlete — b (@celiainsidesss) September 23, 2024

Sadly she isn’t going to have a long term career in top level tennis. — James R Kennedy (@CannyJimKenny) September 23, 2024

For someone that was so picky with her schedule it hasn’t paid off — Matt K (@MatthewKiziltan) September 23, 2024

Notably, Raducanu missed out on most of last season due to wrist and ankle injuries. She underwent surgeries on both her wrists and her left ankle, which forced her out of action for almost a year. The only highlight of her career remains the 2021 US Open victory, something which she has been unable to build on due to frequent injuries.

She resumed tennis action earlier this year and climbed to the 54th rank in the world. However, this latest blow could cost Emma more points, making it difficult for her to become the number 1 British women’s tennis player. The presence of Katie Boulter is only going to make it harder for her.

Despite her on-the-court struggles, there’s another front in which Raducanu is making significant progress. With around 2.6 million followers on Instagram, the British tennis star has emerged as a social media icon in recent years. She keeps her followers up to date on her personal and professional lives and, in the process, she has developed some brand connections.

Her net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth, is estimated to be around $15 million, thanks to sponsorships from Nike and Wilson. She is also the brand ambassador of some high-profile luxury brands like Dior and Tiffany & Co. Some of her other endorsements include British Airways, Porsche, and Evian.