Former US Open Finalist Says Novak Djokovic Has Surpassed Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer in This Aspect: "That Counts in Grand Slams..."

Former Australian player Mark Philippoussis recently waxed lyrical about Novak Djokovic in an interview. He mentioned one aspect where the Serb is a level above his rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal; something that counts when a player is aiming to win the biggest titles in tennis- the Grand Slams.

Player-turned-coach Philippoussis said Djokovic’s professionalism surpasses that of his Big 3 Counterparts. He opined that while Federer and Nadal were also professional and went into Slams with as much fitness as possible, Djokovic takes it to a different level. Philippoussis also picked him as the favorite for the 2024 Australian Open.

Two-time Slam runner-up says Djokovic’s professionalism and eye for detail is unmatched

The Big 3 of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic have dominated tennis for the last two decades. They have won a combined 66 Grand Slam titles since 2003. The latter was a late bloomer, winning his first Grand Slam only after the former two had won 15 between them. However, he has been on a different plane since 2011, winning 23 more, taking his total to 24, the most for any player in singles.

Philippoussis lauded Djokovic’s professionalism (via Neos Kosmos). He has taken it to a level beyond Federer and Nadal. The duo trained to make sure they entered Grand Slams in the best form, but the World No.1 has outdone them with his work.

“As incredibly professional as you’ve seen Rafa (Nadal) be or (Roger) Federer, where they’re competing and making sure that they’re going into grand slams mentally and physically the fittest, Djokovic (has) taken that to a level and it’s just amazing.”

The two-time Majors finalist said one has to think about tennis all the time to win Grand Slams. He said despite having a record number of Majors, Djokovic still wishes to keep improving, down to the smallest detail.

“You have to eat, breathe and sleep tennis to be winning multiple grand slams. Not only has he won 24, which is a crazy number, he’s still continuing to see where he can improve. Like, where can he get his one per cent here, one per cent there.”

Philippoussis spoke about Djokovic’s famed dietary plans and measures. The Serb switched to a gluten-free plant-based lifestyle in 2010 after learning of his celiac allergy. He has not consumed anything glutenous since then. Philippoussis said Djokovic takes utmost care of what he eats, and how he exercises and is careful about the tiniest of details, saying all of it makes a difference in Grand Slams

“Is it on the eating, which we know he does everything on the eating side. What he puts into his body, what he does before the match, the way he warms up, his stretching. He looks at one per cent, everywhere, because that counts in the grand slams.”

Philippoussis knows a thing or two about what it takes to do well at Grand Slams. He finished as runner-up at the 1998 US Open and 2003 Wimbledon, losing to Federer in the latter. As a coach, he was denied by none other than Djokovic. The 24-time Majors champion defeated the Australian’s ward, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the 2023 Australian Open final.

Novak Djokovic favorite for 2024 Australian Open, says Philippoussis

Djokovic won three Grand Slams in 2023 and was only one victory away from completing a calendar Grand Slam, losing the Wimbledon final. He has already qualified for the 2023 ATP finals and has otherwise been very selective with his tournaments. Hence, he will start the 2024 season well-rested.

Philippoussis said Djokovic is a favorite to win yet another Australian Open title next year. The tournament’s poster boy has already won the Grand Slam Down Under a whopping 10 times. The retired Aussie believed that the Serb would not slow down soon, saying he had never seen a player as organized and professional as him.

Djokovic has found widespread acceptance as the GOAT of tennis after securing his 24th Grand Slam title. He, though, does not seem to be satisfied and will look to have an equally, if not more, successful season in 2024. Before that, he is set to participate in the Paris Masters followed by the Davis Cup and ATP Finals.