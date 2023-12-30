Former Wimbledon Finalist Set To Entertain Americans With Participation at Delray Beach

This year’s Delray Beach Open will be held from Feb. 9 to 18 and feature professional tennis, legends, events and more. Image Credit: © Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK

Genie Bouchard is set to participate in the Women’s Tennis Challenge tournament in the United States. The Delray Beach Open will host the Women’s Tennis Challenge as part of the event’s first weekend at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The women’s exhibition match will feature two tennis stars, who have enjoyed success at Wimbledon. Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard and current junior Wimbledon champion Clervie Ngounoue are the stars participating in it.

Genie Bouchard made a big impact as a young prodigy. The Canadian reached the 2014 Wimbledon final but lost to Petra Kvitova in straight sets. During that run, Bouchard became the first Canadian player ever to reach a Grand Slam final.

Bouchard also reached a career high ranking of World No.5. Along with her Wimbledon success, the Canadian even enjoyed good runs in other Grand Slams.

In 2014, Genie Bouchard reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the French Open as well. The then World No.5 qualified for the WTA Finals at the end of the year due to her incredible season. However, Bouchard lost in the round robins to be knocked out early in that competition.

Now, the Canadian is set to face Clervie Ngounoue in the Women’s Tennis Challenge exhibition match of the Delray Beach Open. Clervie Ngounoue is an upcoming star in women’s tennis. The American young sensation was the world’s No. 1 ranked junior in June and won the Wimbledon girls’ title in July. She even has Australian and French Open girls doubles titles in her CV. Still at the age of 17, she is considered as the future of women’s tennis.

American tennis season set to begin at Delray Beach Open

Delray Beach Open is an annual ATP 250 tournament held on hard courts in America. The tournament held in Florida will include some of the rising stars of the game. The event is famous for American participation as local players like Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz and John Isner all featured in the event last year.

Taylor Fritz was the eventual winner beating Miomir Kecmanovic in the final, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2. The American could have won the title without dropping a set, however, missed a championship point to be forced into a third set.

The Women’s Tennis Challenge will begin on February 9, 2024 and will go upto February 18, 2024.