mobile app bar

Frances Tiafoe Abuses Umpire Over Vital Call Which Made Him Crash Out of Shanghai Masters

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
6 NBA Friends Frances Tiafoe Has Ft. Lakers Superstar LeBron James

Frances Tiafoe, Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe’s Shanghai Masters journey came to an unceremonious end. The world number 17 got involved in a heated argument with the umpire over a controversial call made at a crucial stage of the match.

During his round-of-32 clash against Russia’s Roman Safiullin, Tiafoe was serving in the last-set tiebreaker when both players were tied at 5-5. The service clock was about to end when Tiafoe tossed the ball in the air to save the time limit violation.

However, the umpire still decided to call it a violation, which made the American lose his first serve. Tiafoe went to the chair umpire and argued that since he had tossed the ball before the clock showed 0:00, he shouldn’t receive any violation.

The umpire, however, refused to budge, and Tiafoe was forced to make his second serve, ultimately losing the point to Safiullin after a couple of returns. The Russian was able to take one more point and eliminate Tiafoe from the tournament.

However, fans believe Tiafoe was at fault. His stance while tossing the ball up clearly suggests he wasn’t intending to serve.

After the match, during the customary handshake between the two players and the umpire, Tiafoe did the unthinkable.

Tiafoe Abuses The Umpire

Instead of the ceremonial handshake, he lashed out at the umpire and abused him publicly, shouting, “F**k you” at him several times. The rage he was going through was quite visible in his body language. It was a very unusual scene since the American is popular for being a funny and chillout guy on the ATP tour.


This reaction was also not taken well by fans, who believed he acted ‘out of character’ and felt it set a bad example for the young generation following the game.

While this time it’s his enraged behavior, earlier it was his carefree attitude that got him in trouble with the fans.

During the 2024 Laver Cup closing ceremony, Team Europe’s captain Bjorn Borg took the stage to address the crowd. While he was delivering his speech on the podium, Tiafoe was seen whispering something in Ben Shelton’s ears, laughing, and trying to make his fellow American laugh as well.

This action was also not taken well by fans, who considered it an act of disrespect towards the legendary Swedish tennis player.

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Share this article

Don’t miss these