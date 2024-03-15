Frances Tiafoe’s Father Lauded by Top American Sports Business Journalist For $400,000 Masterstroke

Being a professional tennis player in America is not an easy task. It is estimated that parents need to invest approximately $400,000 for the training and coaching of their kids if he is to make it professional. However, Frances Tiafoe has changed that story thanks to the determination of his parents. Recently, top American Sports Business journalist, Joe Pompliano, talked about the inspirational journey of Frances Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe is an American tennis star right now, however, he was brought up with an ordinary background. Frances’ parents were born in Constant & Alphina, a country in the West of Africa. However, due to outbreak of a civil war in their own country, they left for the States and settled in a suburb outside of Washington, D.C. Frances Tiafoe and his twin brother were born in Washington D.C.

However, life was very challenging in their childhood as the family lacked money and resources. Both the parents were working actively to give their kids a good life. Frances’ dad went on to work as a day laborer for a construction company that was developing a sports complex.

The sports complex that Tiafoe’s father was helping turned out to be one of the best youth centers in the United States. After the work was finished, Constant Tiafoe was offered a full-time job at the training center. Constant was working two jobs as he needed more money for the schooling of both of his children.

Along with their father, Frances stayed at the sports complex at nights as well, while their mother worked night shifts. Finally, after spending many months at the Junior Tennis Champions Center with his father, Frances Tiafoe was enrolled at the sporting complex after he turned five. Due to his father’s contribution towards building the facility, Frances Tiafoe was offered entry free of charge.

Frances Tiafoe and his rise in the American youth set-up

Frances Tiafoe was spotted by tennis coach, Misha Kouznetsov , when he was training at the tennis facility. Tiafoe, aged 8, was then coached by Kouznetsov for the initial years and he impressed with his fast learning. The young star was the best player at his age group and showed signs of great promise.

Tiafoe, in fact, made the most of a difficult situation and learnt the tricks of the trade quicker than other players from wealthy families since he was there at the facility all the time. He had all the access to some top coaching and was single-mindedly focused on his game. The American rose ranks and eventually won the Orange Bowl in Florida, to get the attention of the tennis world towards him.

Now, Frances Tiafoe is ranked number 18 in the world rankings. The American has made a hefty amount of $10,438,756 in prize money and still has a long career ahead of him. However, after a difficult childhood, this feels like a success story unlike any other. Still on 26, Tiafoe has enough time under his belt to earn more money and achieve great success in tennis after winning 3 ATP titles.