“At Least Match Novak Djokovic”: Rafael Nadal Will Chase Grand Slam Record Says Former World No. 3

David Ferrer has given some important updates about his fellow countryman, Rafael Nadal. Ferrer is not only a very good friend to Nadal, but also his Davis Cup captain as part of the Spanish national team. As a result, he is in the best position more than anyone else to talk about Nadal’s current fitness status.

In a recent interview, the former World No.3 has made a big claim that Rafael Nadal is aiming big to match Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam wins record. Nadal’s competitive spirit has not diminished despite his injury. So if he remains fit and competent enough, Ferrer has said Nadal would then believe that he can match or overtake Djokovic.

Djokovic going ahead in Grand Slam race a huge motivation for Nadal

Rafael Nadal has been out of action since January 2023 due to a hip injury. For most of 2021 and the first half of 2022, the 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered from multiple injuries such as in the back, left foot, ribs and abdomen as well. This has made many question whether Nadal can ever return to his prime.

But David Ferrer believes that it is all about how competitive and comfortable Rafael Nadal would feel on his return to the ATP Tour, which is expected in January 2024. He also claimed that if Nadal is looking to retire on the court in style rather than a press conference, then it could very well be at the French Open next year, should he win it. Yet, it would also depend on Novak Djokovic winning 24 or more Grand Slams by then.

Ferrer was quoted as saying to Spanish publication, Clay –

“Rafa, if he comes back, it’s to win, he would never come back to walk around. He is someone so competitive that, if he comes back, it is because he is well and because he is confident. “Knowing Rafa, he’s going to want to finish like a great, like what he is. Win Roland Garros. And then we would have to see how many Djokovic wins. “It’s definitely a motivation. They’ve both fed off each other. If Rafa looks competitive, he’s going to want to at least match Djokovic.”

However, in a surprise twist, David Ferrer said in the same interview that Rafael Nadal’s training is very much in progress as per plan. He also claimed that Nadal has opted for an extended break to rest his body and to check whether any injuries that he has had in recent years, would flare up again.

Will Rafael Nadal make blockbuster Davis Cup 2023 return?

David Ferrer certainly thinks so, as this is a completely new revelation. The Spaniard added that Rafael Nadal’s actual target of coming back into professional tennis is not January 2024, but the Davis Cup 2023-24 finals. Being patriotic, Nadal would look to win at least one more Davis Cup title for Spain before retiring from the game.

Talking further about how Rafael Nadal is training currently, David Ferrer opines that it is not that Nadal has an issue with speed, power or his ability to get to the ball. The former World No.1 is more concerned about not getting injured while training for the highest level, so he is taking care of his body. Maintaining peak physicality while playing is more of a top priority than skill for Rafael Nadal.

Ferrer added in the interview –

“He (Nadal) was the one who once told me ‘my goal is to have a goal, to reach the Davis Cup at the end of the year if you qualify’. And he is in that process. And be careful, my goal is not to convince him, he is the one who told me that. “His is not a tennis problem. He touches the ball and the ball flies with the same speed and power as before. It’s a problem of him being able to maintain physical regularity and not get injured. “I also talk a lot with his coach Marc Lopez, because he was at my house for four days a week ago. And when I talk to Rafael and Carlos Costa they also tell me: the thing is that Rafa should not get injured. “His problem is that, having had operations and being broken, it’s not the same as facing physical fatigue: he has to stop completely”.

Nevertheless, David Ferrer would have certainly brought a lot of happiness to passionate Rafael Nadal supporters across the globe. Although Nadal is currently ranked No.139 on the ATP Tour in men’s singles, many are still backing him to win another Grand Slam and big tournaments on his return.

While some believe that he has possibly put on weight and is not looking healthy to compete professionally, as a video of him working out in his academy recently went viral. Nadal also recently made a virtual appearance on Times Square in New York City, making fans miss him more as he isn’t playing in the ongoing US Open 2023.