“I’m a Natural, My Love”: Aryna Sabalenka’s Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis’ Exchange With US Open Star Goes Viral

Aryna Sabalenka, Image Credits: © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aryna Sabalenka seems to be living her best life right now. As one of the top tennis players in the world, she’s not only dominating on the court but also appears to have found love again after a difficult period in her personal life, following the passing of her former boyfriend. Sabalenka recently shared a sweet post from Athens, where she was seen enjoying a romantic time with her current beau, Georgios Frangulis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

Sabalenka looks happy and relaxed in the scenic city and the post drew plenty of attention from fans. Frangulis himself even chimed in from the comments section, joking about his photography skills, and calling himself a “natural“.

So, who exactly is Georgios Frangulis? Born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, Frangulis studied law at FAAP (Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado) in 2014. Despite studying law, he quickly realized that his heart wasn’t in the legal field and pursued his true passion – entrepreneurship.

In 2016, Frangulis founded Oakberry, a superfood brand known for its popular açaí products, like bowls and smoothies. Oakberry has since skyrocketed to global success, with over 700 stores across more than 40 countries. The company secured $67 million in capital in late 2023. Firmly positioning Oakberry as a major player in the superfood market. Frangulis’ net worth is estimated to be significant, given the rapid growth of his company.

Their love story so far seems to have blossomed organically, with both Sabalenka and Frangulis enjoying their time together despite their busy schedules. While details of how they met remain private, the couple has shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, with fans eagerly following along.

As Sabalenka continues to juggle her successful tennis career and her personal life, she’s preparing for her next big challenge on the court. With her upcoming tournament around the corner, fans are excited to see if Aryna’s current happiness off the court will translate into continued success on it.

