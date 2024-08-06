Tommy Paul Echoes Carlos Alcaraz in Giving Frances Tiafoe Hilarious Tag

Frances Tiafoe’s performance might have taken a serious dip over the past few years, but his lack of form hasn’t affected his morale. Instead, despite the shaky form, Tiafoe continues to showcase the chirpy personality he is known for. Not only Carlos Alcaraz but even Tommy Paul was the latest player to acknowledge Big Foe for this virtue.

Tommy Paul was part of an interesting rapid-fire segment, during an interview by social media influencer Sharmarke Mohamud. During this Q&A, the British YouTuber asked Paul to name the most hilarious player on the ATP Tour. Unsurprisingly, Paul named Frances Tiafoe.

“Big Foe! That’s the only right answer,” Paul said.

The Olympic bronze medallist would go on to pick Tiafoe as the one player who he would hear before seeing. However, Tiafoe’s goofiness makes Paul certain that he would not call the former in an emergency.

A few weeks ago, Carlos Alcaraz mirrored the same sentiment, when he dubbed Tiafoe as the funniest player on the Tour and also the one individual he would hear before seeing. However, Alcaraz later admitted that he wouldn’t be calling the American in an emergency either.

Tiafoe might not be the person who Paul first calls during an emergency. However, the two share a great bond, which goes back to the time when they started playing professional tennis.

Paul and Tiafoe’s incredible bond

Paul and Tiafoe have known each other their whole lives. Having an age gap of a single year, the two played each other at the junior level on numerous occasions and even entered the ATP tour around the same time.

On top of it, the two stars are always seen enjoying each other’s company. In fact, they want the best for each other but still indulge in quite a bit of trash-talking from time to time. Ahead of their semifinal clash at the Delray Beach Open 2024, Big Foe referred to Paul as “my guy” but claimed he wanted to defeat the New Jersey native to clinch a spot in the finals.

“That’s my guy. He got me the last couple of times, so definitely want to try to win. Gonna be a good match, hope it’s packed,” Tiafoe said.

Paul would prove his compatriot wrong, winning the bout 6-2, 6-2. However, he would later end up suffering a tough 2-6, 3-6 loss to his peer Taylor Fritz.