Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield Goes Viral for Her Passionate Reaction at US Open

Frances Tiafoe has once again captivated the US Open crowd with his stunning comeback win over Ben Shelton, turning what seemed like a lost cause into an epic victory. Down two sets to one, Tiafoe rallied with his trademark resilience, showing why he’s become a fan favorite and a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court. But as much as his fans celebrate these moments, there’s one person who feels his victories even more than the rest—his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

Broomfield has been Tiafoe’s steadfast supporter through every high and low of his career. Her presence in his life is more than just supportive; she’s a true partner in every sense of the word. Sharing in his dreams and standing by him through all the challenges.

After his thrilling win over Shelton, Broomfield took to Instagram to express her overwhelming joy, and her post quickly went viral, doing well with fans who feel the same rush of excitement whenever Tiafoe wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)



Here’s what some fans had to say:

Badosa joining in on the action pic.twitter.com/2CAu4omHnC — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 1, 2024

Looking classy as ever while watching her boyfriend Tiafoe play his best tennis pic.twitter.com/5BL9YLCOeX — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 1, 2024

Ayan Broomfield showing what every tennis fan felt like watching the Shelton x Tiafoe match pic.twitter.com/xV995kqa2W — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 1, 2024

Everyone needs a support system like Ayan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EaF8O1356q — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 1, 2024

Broomfield is turning out to be an inspiration for many, so much so that she recently featured in a Forbes article.

Broomfield: A powerhouse in her own right

While Broomfield is often seen cheering from the sidelines, she’s much more than just ‘Tiafoe’s girlfriend’. She is presently working on a tennis-based business brand too.

A former collegiate tennis player, Broomfield has the highest level of tennis credentials amongst partners of American men’s tennis players. She has turned into a successful influencer and busines woman, garnering an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her influence is growing and she’s using her platform to create opportunities for herself while supporting Tiafoe in his career.

On the other hand, Tiafoe’s net worth is around $9 million, an indiction to his growing success in the tennis world. Together, they’re a dynamic duo, each thriving in their respective fields and supporting each other along the way.