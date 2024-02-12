HomeSearch

Gael Monfils And Elina Svitolina: How Much Are The Tennis Star Couple Worth Combined?

Tanmay Roy
|Published

Image Credits: Gael Monfils official Instagram account

French tennis star Gael Monfils and Ukrainian champion Elina Svitolina are one of the most happening tennis couples in the circuit. They also together share enormous wealth, with the Gael Monfils net worth being an estimated $10 million USD according to multiple media reports. That includes $21,853,148 in prize money earnings from tennis.

His wife, the 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore winner, Elina Svitolina is also a huge contributor to their combined wealth. Svitlona has earned $23,269,479 in prize money from her tennis career. It is approximately $2 million more than that of her husband Gael Monfils’. The estimated Elina Svitolina net worth is $12 million.

As a result, Elina Svitolina is richer than Gael Monfils and when combined, their net worth is anywhere around $22 million USD.

Besides their tennis earnings, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are also involved in several brand deals and endorsements. Monfils is sponsored by Nike and later to K-Swiss and then to ASICS. American-Austrian manufacturing company Head also endorsed him for rackets. Prince, Decathlon, and Wilson are some of the other brands Monfils has been associated with. Elina Svitolina has also been endorsed been Nike, which was previously done by Ellesse and Lacoste. She uses Wilson rackets, and from 2023 onwards she started using Adidas apparel.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxFZsgrMN1p/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

They publicly announced their relationship in 2019 and have been together since before that. On 3rd April 2021, they were engaged and on 16th July the same year, they were married. Here is some more information about Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina –

Are Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina still together?

Yes. Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are still together and a wedded couple. They got married in July 2022.

Who is the child of Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina?

The couple has a 16-month-old daughter together named Skai Monfils.

How much money has Gael Monfils made in his career?

Gael Monfils has made $21,853,148 in prize money in his tennis career.

What is the Elina Svitolina ranking?

The Elina Svitolina ranking is 20th in women’s singles in the world. She once ranked 3rd in September 2017. Her injury kept her out of the Australian Open quarter-final against Linda Noskova.

How many titles has Gael Monfils won?

Gael Monfils has won 12 titles in his career. His first ATP Title was the Idea Prokom Open in Sopot, Poland. Monfils has also been a runner-up at ATP events 22 times. He has yet to win any Grand Slam singles event and does not have a great record against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

