WTA Accused of Being Sexist After Congratulating Caroline Wozniacki For Defeating Elina Svitolina

The WTA has been questionable for their social media content as much as their decisions in recent times. This time, the tennis community blasted them for a ‘sexist’ comment. They came up with a post for congratulating Caroline Wozniacki for her win over Elina Svitolina. But their choice of words has attracted a lot of flak online.

Caroline Wozniacki defeated Elina Svitolina in their Round of 32 match at the Bad Homburg Open, which went to the 3rd set. But the WTA did not imagine that using the word ‘mom’ would put them in so much trouble.

The WTA also called Svitolina a ‘mom’, which upset fans all the more. Like Wozniacki, Svitolina too gave birth in 2022.

Mom on a mission ️‍♀️@CaroWozniacki fights her way into the second round after an incredible match against fellow tour mom Svitolina!#BHO24 pic.twitter.com/QdqGEeFCQo — wta (@WTA) June 25, 2024

Fans believe that Wozniacki and Svitolina are athletes first and being mothers has nothing to do with their existence in tennis. If that was the case, then the men should be also called dads in posts once their spouses give child birth.

Please stop labeling female athletes as”Moms”! They are much more than that. Male athletes are not identified as their role as Dads. — Dr. Suzana Camargo (@SCamargo) June 25, 2024

She’s a professional tennis player. The ‘mom’ is superfluous and trivialising. Does ATP social media describe Fritz as a ‘dad on a mission’? Do better. — Divinity Mode (@jaketennisnut) June 25, 2024

Everytime someone with a child wins, yall feel the need to point out that they’re a mom! PLEASE STOP! — TYRANT (@InventingSy) June 25, 2024

Mom this, mom that OMG!!! Can y’all stop??? Surely these women are not defined by being mothers — Low Key (@WrstIllusion) June 25, 2024

Calling both Svitolina and Wozniacki ‘moms’ is in no way inaccurate and in fact, it is sweet if just motherhood was the topic of discussion. However, based on the post, this dichotomy or double standards in society is what’s ‘sexist’. Calling them moms in this case is regressive even though they have been inspirational for their tennis careers.

Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina Shining Examples of Inspirational Women

Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina should be hailed for being mothers and also playing professional tennis. It is a testament to their character and personality that they can balance both their personal and professional lives equal well.

Both Wozniacki and Svitolina took a break from playing tennis after they got pregnant. Svitolina, a Ukrainian, was also distraught by the war in her country. However, their determination to not give up tennis during pregnancy, and the willingness to come back and play professionally, is something that people should rejoice in.

Both Svitolina and Wozniacki are married to very successful sportspersons and are raising strong families. While Svitolina is happily married to French tennis showman Gael Monfils, Wozniacki is married to former NBA player David Lee. They are both leading the way for women to be career-oriented as well as family-oriented.