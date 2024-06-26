mobile app bar

WTA Accused of Being Sexist After Congratulating Caroline Wozniacki For Defeating Elina Svitolina

Tanmay Roy
Published

WTA Accused of Being Sexist After Congratulating Caroline Wozniacki For Defeating Elina Svitolina

Image Credits: Elina Svitolina – © Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/ Caroline Wozniacki – © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The WTA has been questionable for their social media content as much as their decisions in recent times. This time, the tennis community blasted them for a ‘sexist’ comment. They came up with a post for congratulating Caroline Wozniacki for her win over Elina Svitolina. But their choice of words has attracted a lot of flak online.

Caroline Wozniacki defeated Elina Svitolina in their Round of 32 match at the Bad Homburg Open, which went to the 3rd set. But the WTA did not imagine that using the word ‘mom’ would put them in so much trouble.

The WTA also called Svitolina a ‘mom’, which upset fans all the more. Like Wozniacki, Svitolina too gave birth in 2022.

Fans believe that Wozniacki and Svitolina are athletes first and being mothers has nothing to do with their existence in tennis. If that was the case, then the men should be also called dads in posts once their spouses give child birth.

Calling both Svitolina and Wozniacki ‘moms’ is in no way inaccurate and in fact, it is sweet if just motherhood was the topic of discussion. However, based on the post, this dichotomy or double standards in society is what’s ‘sexist’. Calling them moms in this case is regressive even though they have been inspirational for their tennis careers.

Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina Shining Examples of Inspirational Women

Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina should be hailed for being mothers and also playing professional tennis. It is a testament to their character and personality that they can balance both their personal and professional lives equal well.

Both Wozniacki and Svitolina took a break from playing tennis after they got pregnant. Svitolina, a Ukrainian, was also distraught by the war in her country. However, their determination to not give up tennis during pregnancy, and the willingness to come back and play professionally, is something that people should rejoice in.

Both Svitolina and Wozniacki are married to very successful sportspersons and are raising strong families. While Svitolina is happily married to French tennis showman Gael Monfils, Wozniacki is married to former NBA player David Lee. They are both leading the way for women to be career-oriented as well as family-oriented.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

