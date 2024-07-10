Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Lauds Elina Svitolina for Dedicating Wimbledon Gesture to Battered Children’s Hospital in Kyiv

Jul 8, 2024; London,United Kingdom; Elina Svitolina of Ukraine wins her match against Xinyu Wang of China (not shown) on day eight of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Elina Svitolina’s recent victory against Wang Xinyu at Wimbledon will be remembered for a long time because of an emotional celebration that resonated deeply beyond the tennis court. Svitolina wore a black ribbon as a mark of protest against the bombing of a children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine by Russia’s armed forces.

This poignant gesture was a powerful reminder of the ongoing conflict in her home country and her never-ending support for it. Svitolina has frequently used her goodwill and fame in recent years to draw attention to the plight of her fellow Ukrainians and plead for international support.

In fact, Svitolina has not only dedicated many of her wins to Ukraine, but has also participated in charity matches to raise funds for war victims.

Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams’ former coach and now a commentator, lauded Svitolina for her brave stance and integrity. Stubbs highlighted how her protest has helped the issue of destruction in Ukraine gain more prominence, especially with the global spotlight on Wimbledon.

The tournament’s vast audience has given Svitolina’s message significant reach. Rennae Stubbs also added the hashtag #SlavaUkraini in her tweet, which translates to ‘Glory to Ukraine!’

This is why @ElinaSvitolina was wearing a black ribbon and reacted the way she did after winning. #SlavaUkraïni https://t.co/lRQcDaaMct — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) July 8, 2024

Although Svitolina went on to lose her quarter-final match against 2022 champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets, the Ukrainian will be remembered for this act more.

What Did Svitolina Say About Her Act?

After her Round of 16 win, Svitolina admitted that it is hard for her to focus on tennis despite being miles away from Ukraine since she has a home and family members back there.

“It was really difficult for me to really be here, in a way, and do anything. I just wanted to be in my room, just be there with my emotions, with everything. When you have these sad days, where you don’t want to do anything, it was this kind of day for me. “For now, I just want to raise awareness, to raise funds for people in need, to raise support for the kids through my foundation. So many ways we can help people and not only focus on the things we cannot control. “You go (on vacation), you feel guilty because you’re not in Ukraine. Many people cannot leave the country. Many people are at the war. Many people are fighting, defending our front lines,” Svitolina was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

In fact, Svitolina is in favor of Wimbledon’s 2022 policy, which didn’t allow Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the tournament. Although tennis players have nothing to do with the war, the Ukrainian in Svitolina feels that them being allowed to play under a neutral flag is not severe enough a punishment.

Even at the Olympics 2024, Svitolina will have to rub shoulders with Russian athletes. She isn’t afraid of backlash from those players’ fans or media channels. Instead, she is focused on playing her part in more than one way to help broker peace in times of war.

All in all, her ability to balance her professional career with her activism is a testament to her strength and dedication, making her a beloved figure in the world of sports and beyond.