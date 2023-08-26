“Goal Is To Stop Them From Playing Each Other”: Daniil Medvedev on Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic Rivalry

Despite the big age gap, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are at the peak of their powers and have now consistently started competing for the highest honors. Daniil Medvedev is an outside favorite for the US Open 2023 and has been drawn with Alcaraz in the top half of the draw. The Russian was speaking about the rivalry between the top-2 players in the world and admitted that he would love to stop them from playing in the final again.

Medvedev believes that Alcaraz and Djokovic are the two best players in the world right now and the goal for every other player on tour right now is to stop them playing each other. Djokovic and Alcaraz are the favorites to meet each other in the final again but Medvedev could stop it from happening, as he faces Alcaraz in the potential semi-final.

Daniil Medvedev amazed by Alcaraz and Djokovic matches

Daniil Medvedev knows a thing or two about winning US Open. The Russian won the US Open 2021 by beating Novak Djokovic in the final, ending the hopes of a calendar slam for the Serb. Medvedev have had some good matches against both Alcaraz and Djokovic and has registered victories against both of them.

Speaking to the press before the start of the US Open, Medvedev was asked his thoughts about the new developing rivalry between Djokovic and Alcaraz. The Russian was quick to admit that the Spaniard and the Serb are the two best players in the world right now and praised their ability to turn around matches so often. He further added that the goal of every player now is to beat them.

“At the moment they are No. 1 and 2 in the world. You cannot argue with that because they are able yet, even when they play against each other, to turn this match around so many times. Great rivalry so far. But yeah, now every tournament, a goal for everyone is to try to stop them from playing each other.”

Medvedev went on to confess that he does not usually watch tennis matches after his elimination from the tournament but admitted to be a fan of watching matches between Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Medvedev enjoying the Alcaraz-Djokovic rivalry

Daniil Medvedev has mentioned in the past that he does not like to watch matches once he is knocked out of the tournament. The Russian was not watching the Wimbledon final but following the score on his phone, he has said he started watching the final after Alcaraz and Djokovic’s 30 minute game. Medvedev further added that he watched the complete final of the Cincinnati Masters and was amazed by the quality of tennis.

“Usually say I don’t watch matches when I lose a tournament. So during Wimbledon, I didn’t watch it, but I follow the live score. At one moment I saw they had a 30-minute game. I was like, Okay, I’m going to watch it. It was amazing to watch. Same about Cincinnati. I mean, I was still there, so I watched not only their match, but their match, I watched it. All this championship points saved, we go to the tiebreak. Was amazing to see.”

Medvedev would be hoping to stop another final between Alcaraz and Djokovic, as he will potentially face Alcaraz in the semi-final. The Russian will look to get back some of his championship winning 2021 form back at the US Open and aim for a good run this year.