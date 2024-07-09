Daniil Medvedev Jokes About Secret Behind Ending Losing Streak Against Jannik Sinner

It was a shame that fans had to witness two superstar players, i.e. Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev go up against each other in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2024. As expected, both of them rose to the occasion and put on a terrific 4-hour long show for sporting enthusiasts. Eventually, Medvedev upset the World No.1 and even leaked his secret about the same during the post-match interview.

Former #1 Daniil Medvedev beats World #1 Jannik Sinner 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 to reach back to back #Wimbledon semifinals. 4h01. Best career win on grass. 9th career Grand Slam semifinal (ties Wawrinka between the active players). 2nd in London. MASSIVE win for Daniil. pic.twitter.com/kwmlEeDkv6 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 9, 2024

Early in the third set, Sinner was feeling under the weather. He was even attended to during a medical timeout. While the 22-year-old did seem sluggish initially, he did eventually pick up pace and energy.

Medvedev chose not to sympathize and revealed that he didn’t take his foot from the accelerator despite his opponent’s physical condition. During the post-match interview, the Russian hilariously claimed that he wanted to make Sinner “suffer a bit more”. But obviously, the World No.5 meant no harm.

“It’s actually very tough. One moment I could feel he didn’t move that well. It’s always tricky because you wanna play more points to make him suffer a bit more… in a good way. At the same time you know that he at one point is gonna say ‘ok I can’t run anymore. So I’m gonna go full power.’ And that’s what he did. He had set points to win the 3rd set. In a way I’d maybe prefer to not have this situation. Everything is well when it ends well. So I’m pretty happy,” Medvedev explained.

Despite the unfortunate sickness that Sinner went down with, credit needs to be given to Medvedev. Right from the get-go, he looked to be locked in to clinch yet another spot in a Grand Slam semi-final.

With the win, Medvedev also ended his 5-match losing streak against Sinner and went up 7-5 in their head-to-head. The Russian has rightfully earned the lofty praise that the likes of Nick Kyrgios shower him with.

Kyrgios Lauds Medvedev Following an Entertaining Quarter-Final Clash

With the virtue of eliminating the World No.1 from Wimbledon 2024, Medvedev was lauded by the tennis world including Kyrgios. In a tweet on Tuesday, the Australian wrote that the US Open 2021 champion played his best match ever on grass.

“The Slim Reaper ( MEDVEDEV) was IMPRESSIVE. – best match I’ve seen him play on grass…… playing with his return position and choosing appropriate times to come forward make him DANGEROUS,” Kyrgios tweeted.

Medvedev made it to his second straight semi-final appearance at SW19. In order for him to reach a third Grand Slam final in the last four major tournaments, Medvedev will have to dig deep and defeat the reigning champ, Alcaraz.

Similar to the clash against Sinner, fans can expect Medvedev to indulge in yet another action-packed thriller on Friday.