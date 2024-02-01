“I’m Normal!”: After Rallying Whole of Italy With Australian Open, Jannik Sinner Dismisses Lionel Messi & Argentina Comparisons

Jan 28, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with the winner s trophy, after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men s singles final at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Jan 29, 2024; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts to a play in the second half against the Al-Hilal SFC at Kingdom Arena. Mandatory Credit: Victor Fraile Rodriguez-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner has been the talk of the tennis world since his inspirational Australian Open triumph. The Italian star has seen an outpouring of joy from his native Italy, as he became the first ever Italian to win the Australian Open. However, the 22-year-old was quick to play down comparisons with Lionel Messi and his achievements with Argentina.

Lionel Messi turned around Argentina’s fortunes since his arrival in soccer with Barcelona. The Argentine genius achieved the pinnacle of soccer by winning the World Cup for his country in 2022, sending the country into frenzy. Now, with Jannik Sinner starting a tennis wave back in Italy, people have compared his impact in tennis to that of Messi in soccer.

Jannik Sinner was asked about his comparison with Lionel Messi, but the Italian has downplayed it. The 22-year-old believes that he is still some way away from achieving what he wants from his career in tennis. Furthermore, Sinner added that he wants to win more trophies and won’t be satisfied with just an Australian Open title. The Italian, in a recent press conference, further called himself a ‘normal guy’ as he aims to achieve more success.

“I take it rather easily. I have happy with what I have achieved but it is just one tournament. During the season there are other objectives and chance to perform. I am happy with this achievement and I enjoy the warmth of the people, but as a person I am the same I was two weeks back, just a normal guy.”

Jannik Sinner has been showered with love since his Australian Open triumph. The Italian star has been celebrated in Italy and all over the world. However, the 22-year-old is still down to earth as he prepares for his next tournament.

Jannik Sinner meets the Italian Prime Minister after his Australian Open win

Jannik Sinner continued his fine form with an Australian Open triumph. The 22-year-old became the first Italian in tennis history to win an Australian Open and has been celebrated all across Italy. Sinner recently met the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni at her residence as the 22-year-old was celebrated for winning the Australian Open. The Italian Prime Minister posted a video of the same on her Instagram account and praised Sinner for his historic achievement.

Jannik Sinner became the first player to win the men’s singles Australian Open, apart from the ‘Big Three’ since 2014. Additionally, Sinner is also the youngest champion in Melbourne since Novak Djokovic in 2008. With records tumbling, the Italian could be set for a special season ahead in 2024.