“Goal Was To Make Laver Cup Like Golf’s Ryder Cup”: 7-Time American Grand Slam Winner Laments Absence of Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev

In an interview with The New York Times, John McEnroe said that the Laver Cup was supposed to be tennis’ version of the Ryder Cup. However, according to him, it has failed to reach those heights. He claimed players are no longer keenly interested in playing in the team tournament. The American was disappointed with the Laver Cup not matching up to its golf counterpart.

The Ryder Cup is a nearly 100-year-old tournament that sees all the big names in golf take part. It is a prestigious tournament where even qualifying/being picked to play is considered an honor. This biennial event was, in fact, the inspiration behind the creation of the Laver Cup. However, the tennis tournament has a long way to go before matching the Ryder Cup.

Difficult to get big players like the Ryder Cup, admits John McEnroe

World No.6 Andrey Rublev is the highest-ranked player at the 2023 Laver Cup. Only three of the top 10 (#8 Taylor Fritz and #9 Casper Ruud) will take to the court in Vancouver, Canada. Top players like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be absent due to various reasons. A retired Roger Federer will be present only in a business capacity while Rafael Nadal’s injury layoff continues.

The event’s best player, Alexander Zverev, is also not on the list and neither is Andy Murray. This is a big contrast to earlier editions which saw top stars grace the Laver Cup and give their best. The team sheets have gradually lost quality over the years.

McEnroe talked about the absence of the big stars in an interview with The New York Times. He rued the Laver Cup’s failure to get the big stars to commit, unlike the Ryder Cup where every top golfer strives to play. The seven-time Grand Slam winner said reaching the golf tournament’s level was the goal.

A level where everyone waited until the final minute to see who qualified, but every player was available to participate. He said the Laver Cup is not at that stage right now and it’s not easy to get top players to commit their time.

“The goal was to make it like golf’s Ryder Cup, where everyone was waiting until the last minute to see who was hottest, but everyone was available. It doesn’t seem to be the case now. It’s tougher to get everyone committed.”

The lack of star power has rubbed off on the audiences. Tickets are being resold for meagre amounts as viewer interest has dwindled in the tournament. The team announcements met with a lukewarm response, and so has the actual competition.

Ryder Cup dwarfs Laver Cup

The Laver Cup was formulated by Roger Federer and was first played in 2017. It borrowed heavily from the Ryder Cup in golf, where Team Europe takes on Team United States. Tennis’ answer to it has Team Europe and Team World.

The Ryder Cup started in 1927 and over the years, has become an esteemed title in the golfing world. Top-ranked golfers clear up their schedules to participate in the tournament, held once every two years. The Laver Cup, in only its sixth edition, is in the nascent stages and yet to become a prestigious, global event.

Held every year, it is struggling to attract top names as the best tennis players often prioritize Grand Slams and ATP Tour events over it. Additionally, there are no ATP points at stake in the Laver Cup, meaning it does not affect the rankings.

The 2023 Ryder Cup, the 44th edition of the competition, will get underway on September 29. Each of the world’s top 10 golfers is confirmed to participate in the tournament that will be widely watched across the globe. Team United States will look to defend their title in Rome, Italy.