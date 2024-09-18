‘He’s Still Got it!’: Fans Want Roger Federer to Play As Alternate at the Laver Cup 2024 After Seeing His Latest Practice Video

Roger Federer gave a visual treat for his fans when a video of him playing at the Uber Arena surfaced on social media. With the Laver Cup just a day away from kicking off, supporters are urging Federer to return as an alternate player.

It’s been two years since the Swiss maestro bid adieu to the sport of tennis, leaving his fans heartbroken. Though Federer has not been invisible to the public eye, he has hardly been seen on the court with a racket in his hand, resulting in this latest footage sparking excitement among supporters.

Federer could be seen slicing the ball several times in the beginning which made him comment, “Enjoying my slice”. This was followed by a voice from behind him saying, “And we are too.”

Federer continued the conversation by stating that he believed he still got it. However, the person behind him – presumably Tony Godsick (co-founder of the Laver Cup) – warned the Swiss not to attract attention with his remarkable skills, or he would have to come in as an alternate for Team Europe at the tournament.

“Be careful, don’t get too many compliments or Bjorn, maybe the alternate come in,” said Godsick praising the 20-time grand slam champion.

Fans were also left spellbound by the Laver Cup founder as they watched him play after so long. This led them to request that he appear as an alternate at the Laver Cup, which is easy to understand.

However, the main reason behind Federer taking on the court was to promote the Wilson RF 01 pro racket. The racket has been designed by Federer himself in collaboration with Wilson for professional tennis players. Given that Federer is the founder of the Laver Cup, he used it as an opportunity to show the world the power of the racket.

This can be seen as a smart promotional move as he hit two targets with one arrow, creating a buzz for the upcoming tournament and his racket.