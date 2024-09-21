“Where You Going Roger?”: Sam Querrey Takes Hilarious Dig at Swiss Star While Recalling Their 2017 Laver Cup Clash

Known for his witty remarks and humorous comments, Sam Querrey has now taken a friendly dig at Swiss legend Roger Federer. It is not at all surprising to hear such banter from the former American tennis player, who is famous for his comical moments.

Despite bidding adieu to the sport, Querrey has been involved in a few interesting activities. While he has recently taken up pickleball, he has also emerged as one of the most unique and popular tennis content creators on social media.

The American often entertains his fans by bringing up one of his tennis matches from the past and commenting on them. However, his commentary is filled with unusual and funny remarks.

In his recent video, he took out the 2017 Laver Cup men’s doubles final from the history books. It was the final of the first-ever Laver Cup that saw Querrey pairing up with his fellow American Jack Sock. They were contesting against the iconic duo of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Though the match ended in the latter’s favor, the American duo put up a great fight, stretching the game to a tiebreaker in the third set.

However, Querrey has now shared a reel on his Instagram page, which had some of the most iconic moments from the contest. Beginning by calling the match ‘juicy’, Querrey went on to describe how it was ‘uncomfortable’ for him since he did not want Nadal-Federer to lose while simultaneously wanting to win the game.

At one particular moment, he hilariously remarked, “Where you going Roger? Where you going buddy?” as the Swiss maestro could be seen running opposite to where the ball dropped. However, he immediately took a dig at himself, stating, “Ultimately he had the better career, so congrats to him.”

The highlight of the video was him accepting the opposing duo as the greats but not before making some funny comments at them. At the same time, he didn’t shy away from cracking jokes about himself and his partner.

Earlier, Querrey had done something similar with the iconic trick shot Federer had pulled off against him during Wimbledon in 2015. Describing it as a ‘nightmare’, Querrey showed himself waking up when the shot played in his mind.

Keeping his recent activities in mind, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Querrey has transformed himself into an innovative content creator following his tennis stint.