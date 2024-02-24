Goran Ivanisevic vs Carlos Moya: Timeline of a Rivalry That Evolved Into Coaching Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Respectively

Goran Ivanisevic vs Carlos Moya is now a famous coaching rivalry, however the duo collided often during their playing days. Both the tennis players were stars back in the day, however could not get past Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in Grand Slam titles. Ivanisevic and Moya both won one Grand Slam title each but did win a hoist of other titles.

Goran Ivanisevic won his only Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon in 2001. The Croatian star also won 22 titles throughout his career, earning $19,878,007 USD in prize money. Similarly, Carlos Moya won his only Grand Slam title at the French Open in 1998. The Spaniard further won another 20 titles throughout his career and made $13,443,970 USD in prize money.

So Goran Ivanisevic has the lead over Carlos Moya in prize money earnings and ATP title wins clearly, although it is a close call. But Moya has clashed with Ivanisevic four times and the Spaniard leads the head-to-head 3-1.

Here is more on the Goran Ivanisevic vs Carlos Moya rivalry and how it has evolved over the years –

1996 – The tennis world witnessed the first ever Goran Ivanisevic vs Carlos Moya clash in the Munich ATP tournament in 1996. The outdoor clay surface favored Carlos Moya’s style of play more and the Spaniard ended up winning the match. Moya defeated Ivanisevic 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals in Munich to get a 1-0 lead in head-to-head.

1998 – The two tennis stars collided again in 1998, on the hard courts of Dubai. The Round of 32 match between Goran Ivanisevic vs Carlos Moya attracted a lot of interest from the fans. Carlos Moya ended up winning the match again after a straight sets 6-3, 6-3 victory and extending his head-to-head lead to 2-0.

2001 – 2001 was the last year there two tennis titans collided against each other. The tennis fans witnessed the Goran Ivanisevic vs Carlos Moya clash twice during the year. The first being in the Round of 64 at the Miami Masters. Moya continued his domination against Ivanisevic by winning in straight sets again to take a 3-0 head-to-head lead. However, the Croatian finally won a match against Moya at the Wimbledon Championships in 2001, on his way to win the title in London.

Now, after their retirements, both Ivanisevic and Moya are working as coaches for two of the greatest players of all-time. Goran Ivanisevic is the coach of Novak Djokovic, while Carlos Moya coaches Rafael Nadal. Just like their playing days, Moya enjoys a better head-to-head against Ivanisevic in coaching too.

Since Ivanisevic took over as Djokovic’s coach after the Australian Open 2019 final, the Serbian has not had a better head-to-head over Nadal. Since 2019, Rafael Nadal has a 4-2 head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic. The Spanish superstar, along with his coach Carlos Moya has dominated against Djokovic, winning three finals out of four since 2019. Just like Carlos Moya dominated against Goran Ivanisevic, Rafael Nadal is dominating against Novak Djokovic, since 2019.