“Nobody Can Touch Him”: Novak Djokovic’s Ex-Coach Goran Ivansevic Makes Huge Claim Ahead of US Open 2024

In an exclusive interview with Tennis Majors, Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach, discussed the Serbian star’s recent Olympic gold medal win and his potential future in the sport. He highlighted Djokovic’s extraordinary determination which was evident in his recent victory against Carlos Alcaraz. Despite Djokovic hinting at the possibility of the Paris Olympics being his last, Ivanisevic believes that the Serb could surprise everyone by participating in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Ivanisevic praised Novak’s performance in Paris, the showdown could be the most gripping match of the year. He remarked that Djokovic’s journey to winning the Olympic gold was a long-awaited win for him. The last time he won a medal at the Olympics was in 2008 when he secured bronze.

He mentioned that Djokovic isn’t done yet and nobody can stop him at his current form, he also added;

“Only a crazy person would say that he doesn’t have it in him anymore. When he really wants it, nobody can beat him, regardless of who is across the net.”

According to Goran, Djokovic’s victory at the Olympics was a significant milestone. But he still has more potential achievements ahead, including the possibility of winning his 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic Praised For His Winner Mentality

The former coach expressed admiration for Djokovic’s mental toughness and his ability to out-perform the more youthful rising stars. He still managed to reach the Wimbledon finals two weeks after his knee surgery.

Ivanisevic noted that at Djokovic’s age, where most athletes announce their retirement from the sport. However, he is still fighting for every point just as he would when competing against Federer or Nadal in the early 2010s. His performance in recent years could even be qualified as his peak. Although it seems that his “peak” has never ended.

He believes that Djokovic’s legacy will not only be defined by his numerous titles but also by his impact on the next generation of tennis players. The Serb’s presence in the sport, Ivanisevic argued, raises the level of competition and motivates others to strive for greatness.

While some speculate about Djokovic’s future, Ivanisevic remains confident that the Serbian champion is not yet done. He hinted that Djokovic’s competitive spirit and love for the game might drive him to pursue further accomplishments.

“People forgot that this was his first Olympics final, he felt that this is it, that he has to seize this opportunity. Although, considering how crazy he is, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him in Los Angeles in 2028 as well.”

He concluded by expressing his belief that Djokovic’s story in tennis is far from over. Fans can expect to see more remarkable achievements from him in the future.

Even if Djokovic decides to throw in the towel and end his Olympic journey after winning the gold medal, the fans will always support him. Whether we see him in the 2028 Olympic games or not, the hype around him is well deserved. His former coaches are all in hopes of him securing his 25th Grand Slam title and shattering all records.