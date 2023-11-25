“Has it Happened to Any in the Top Ten, Federer or Nadal”: Novak Djokovic Tested for Doping Minutes Before Davis Cup Match Sparks Discourse

Sep 1, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia rubs his face during a match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the fourth round on day seven of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic was selected for a random drug test just 90 minutes prior to his crucial Davis Cup match against Cam Norrie. The Serbian was left furious after the incident and rejected the test. Djokovic, along with his whole team, declined the test on such short notice and in the middle of the playoffs.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic easily defeated his opponent Cam Norrie in straight sets to secure a place in the Davis Cup 2023 semifinals. The Serbian won the match 6-4 6-4, amidst doping controversy. After the match, Djokovic blasted the World Anti-Doping Agency and asked for more common sense in the whole matter.

Novak Djokovic is never afraid to speak his mind and the Serbian called the scheduling of the drug test ‘shameful’. The World No.1 said that giving a sample of blood and urine so close to an important match is ‘completely illogical’. The Serbian further added that he has nothing to hide but there have to be certain limits.

Advertisement

“It’s the first time it’s happened to me. It makes no sense to do it before when I’m going to be after the match. I was told an hour and a half before the start and I have my pre-match routines and I don’t have to think at that time about giving blood or urine. He has sat in one of the corners and followed me for hours. It’s outrageous. There’s nothing to hide, but there are also some limits”

After his win against Cam Norrie, Djokovic went straight to the Anti-Doping officers and asked for clarifications. The Serbian was not in the mood to let the matter slide. Also, Djokovic’s win meant Serbia are set to face Italy in the semifinals of the Davis Cup 2023.

Novak Djokovic fans react to the doping controversy

The Novak Djokovic anti-doping controversy has taken social media by storm. The tennis community on X are sharing their opinion about the same. Fans are slamming the anti-doping officers for their poor scheduling and standing in support of the Serbian. Some fans are wondering if the same situation ever arose when Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal were competing.

Tennys Sandgren shared his disbelief regarding the situation as well. The American tennis player admitted that he has never seen a player tested 90 minutes before their match. Fans and players alike, shared their opinion regarding this confusing situation on social media, most people agreed with Djokovic’s stance while others were on the anti-doping team’s side.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/josemorgado/status/1728070765902241937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SeivwrightTrudy/status/1728164052608974943?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theurbanjuror/status/1728178962822836224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Crank_n_Pedal/status/1728186476804845955?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gjwalos/status/1728209127896227974?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DraganZeljkovic/status/1728096586226344446?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YourGingerFruit/status/1728071483228848432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SofiaMGalvao/status/1728071151648227664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gjwalos/status/1728088080941236621?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lucas51192/status/1728110218796757280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw