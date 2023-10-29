“Has many things in common with Serena Williams”: Coco Gauff Favorite for WTA Finals Says Former Top 10 Player

Former tennis player Daniela Hantuchova has picked Coco Gauff as her favorite to win the WTA Finals. Gauff has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023 with the American winning her first major WTA title and following it up by winning her first ever Grand Slam title at the US Open, Now with the WTA Finals on the horizon, Gauff will be confident of success once again. Hantuchova, who knows Serena Williams all to well having competed against her all her career, has drawn parallels between the legend and the youngster.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert have enjoyed great success together. After a poor start to the season, Gauff went on a winning run of 22 in her previous 24 matches since losing in the first round at Wimbledon in July. The American moved to the number 3 ranking in process. Now with her first Grand Slam title in the bag, Gauff will look to win the WTA Final.

Hantuchova picks Coco Gauff as her favorite

Gauff is set to compete in the 2023 WTA Finals, which will take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova, and Maria Sakkari have also qualified for the tournament, along with Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff. Although Gauff is in great form, it will be interesting to see her approach at the WTA Final.

Advertisement

Daniel Hantuchova has chosen Coco Gauff as her favorite to win the WTA Finals in 2023, because she has “a lot in common” with Serena Williams. Hantuchova believes Gauff’s ability to perform better on hard surfaces and he current run of form makes her the favorite for the event. She futher added that the American is a fighter and would love to perform on the big stage.

“The list is super loaded, but if I have to choose a favorite, it would be Coco Gauff. She won the last Grand Slam, she likes hard court surfaces, she is a great fighter and has many things in common with Serena Williams. She enjoys it a lot playing in the big stadiums, when all eyes are on her, that’s why I stick with Coco.”

2023 a season to remember for Gauff

Coco Gauff enjoyed the best season of her career in 2023. The American teamed up with Brad Gilbert after the disappointment at the Wimbledon and has been unstoppable since. Gauff managed to beat Iga Swiatek for the first time in her career, before clinching the biggest win of her career in WTA Masters 500. Later, Gauff won the Cincinnati Masters in the build-up to the US Open 2023 before winning her maiden Grand Slam title in front of her home crowd.

Now, all eyes will be on Coco Gauff as she aims to win the WTA Final. The world number 3 is the in-from player in the women’s division and will be amongst the favorites to win. Gauff will also compete in the Cacun doubles event, having qualified as a member of the No. 1 women’s doubles team with partner Pegula.