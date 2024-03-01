Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet Prediction and Live Streaming of Chile Open 2024 Quarter-Final: Jarry Faces Tricky Challenge in Santiago

The Chile Open reached its quarter-final stage on Friday and the draws are out. Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet will be the fourth quarter-final. Jarry defeated Federico Coria 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in the second round, whereas Moutet defeated Thiago Agustin Tirante by 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2. It will be a highly anticipated Argentina vs Chile match in the tennis world.

The Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet clash will take place on the outdoor red clay courts of Santiago, Chile. The match will start at around 7:20 pm local time (5.20 PM ET) on Friday, March 1 at COURT JAMIE FILLOL.

Nicolas Jarry won his first ATP title at the 2019 Swedish Open, where he beat Juan Ignacio Londero 7-6 (9-7), 6-4. Jarry is also the defending Chile Open champion. He beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in the 2023 final to win the title. He also won the 2023 Geneva Open that year, beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-1), 6-1.

Besides his 3 ATP title wins, Jarry recently reached the final of the 2024 Argentina Open. He lost the final to Facundo Diaz Acosta, but defeated big names like Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka on the road to the final. He will be desperate to finish another ATP event on a high.

Corentin Moutet has yet to win any ATP title in his career, but the Frenchman reached the final of the 2020 Qatar ExxonMobil Open, where he lost to World No.5 Andrey Rublev. He also reached the fourth round of the US Open 2022 but hasn’t quite shone apart from that.

Off late, Moutet hasn’t been quite his best. Although he won the Challenger title at the 2023 HPP Open, beating Sumit Nagal in the final, Moutet has been struggling in the 2024 ATP season. At the Rio Open, he lost in the Round of 32, and at the Argentina Open and the Cordoba Open, he couldn’t clear the qualifiers. However, he will look to make this Chile Open quarter-final count.

Corentin Moutet ranks 51st in the world, whereas Jarry is 22nd in the ATP rankings. With all things considered, The SportsRush predicts Nicolas Jarry to win the match between him and Corentin Moutet.

Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet h2h and other details

The Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet clash has happened only once before in the main draw of an ATP event. This was at the Round of 32 of the 2023 Halle Open. Jarry won that match 6-3, 7-5, and took the lead in the only match he played against Moutet. The match will stream live at around 5:20 pm ET on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports.

The temperature in Santiago will remain 29 degrees Celsius, slightly on the hotter side. The wind speed will be 16 km/h and humidity will be 29%. There is no chance of rainfall.