Polarizing Novak Djokovic Fan Gets Trolled by Player With Wins Over Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka For Online Antics

Jan 27, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a shot against Tommy Paul of the United States on day twelve of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Corentin Moutet mocked a popular but polarizing Novak Djokovic fan account on X. The Frenchman urged the user to ‘enjoy life’ instead of being online to ‘defend’ the World No.1.

Tennis blogger Pavvy G, who boasts nearly 19,000 followers on X, is a noted Djokovic superfan. Active on the platform for over a decade, he has established a divisive presence. Many fans back and appreciate him for his relentless display of support for the Serbian legend. He is one of the most famous Nolefam members, as Djokovic’s fan club are popularly called. However, a section of fans also frequently troll and taunt him.

World No.135 Moutet, a popular name on the ITF and Challenger circuits, has defeated the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the past. He ridiculed @pavyg after the fan shared yet another post fighting against alleged bias towards Djokovic. The Frenchman derided him for fighting on the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s behalf. Moutet told him to live life instead of defending someone who is not aware of him on the internet.

A brief argument ensued between the die-hard Djokovic fan and Moutet. However, the latter soon deleted his posts except for the original reply. Interestingly, the ATP professional has significantly fewer followers than the fan.

Pavvy G is extremely renowned amongst the Nolefam and is one of the most vocal supporters of Djokovic. However, he remains a polarising figure amongst the general tennis fandom on social media. He has often mocked icons like Roger Federer in the past, attaining infamy amongst fans of Djokovic’s rivals.

Fans bash Corentin Moutet for trolling Novak Djokovic megafan

Corentin Moutet attacked Pavvy G after the latter objected to Novak Djokovic not featuring in the header image of the official Australian Open account on X. The tournament’s page on the Elon Musk-owned platform features Coco Gauff in the header image. It does not include Djokovic, despite him being the defending champion and record 10-time winner.

Another account drew attention to the fact that the account had Rafael Nadal in the header throughout last year’s edition. The Spaniard was the defending champion in 2023.

Pavvy G criticised the lack of Djokovic, alleging bias. Many fans seemingly agreed with him, as they slammed Moutet for mocking the superfan. He also replied to the Frenchman with a rhetorical question, implying Djokovic knows him unlike Moutet claimed. Other fans backed him, saying the Serb is aware of who Pavvy G is.

A few others hit back at Moutet.

However, many also praised Moutet for ‘calling out’ Pavvy G.

