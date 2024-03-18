Patrick Mouratoglou Coaches Beauty Queen Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann, Fans Express Surprise at Collaboration: WATCH

In one of the most unique tennis collaborations, American tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann learns how to play tennis from famed coach Patrick Mouratoglou. In a viral Instagram video, Patrick Mouratoglou is coaching Rachel Stuhlmann about her dominant eye, forehand shots, and natural ability to play the game, among other things. After watching this video, fans are in shock. Mouratoglou wrote about it on his Instagram.

“Do you know which is your dominant eye? There’s an easy exercise you can do to find out your dominant eye. As you’ll see in this video, @rstuhlmann is right-eye dominant. This means she needs to be hitting her forehand differently than if she was left-eye dominant. Watch to the end to see the difference it makes for her!” wrote Patrick Mouratoglou in his Instagram.

He starts with a simple exercise to find out Stuhlmann’s dominant eye. Mouratoglou asks her to make a triangle with her hand, and then look through it towards a phone camera in the distance. Stuhlmann couldn’t see it with just her left eye with her right eye closed. But she was able to see it clearly when she did the vice-versa. Mouratoglou became confident about her right-eye dominance.

Similarly, he taught her about keeping her head straight and hitting the ball in front with her forehand. Mouratoglou believes Stuhlmann has a very natural forehand, even though she thinks her backhand is her strength.

While Rachel Stuhlmann makes content related to all things tennis, fans weren’t still expecting such a collaboration. So many of them expressed their bemusement and surprise in the comments. While so many of them were genuinely fascinated by his teaching technique, some, as always, were more focused on making unnecessary comments.

The stunning coaching career of Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou has been the coach of innumerable tennis players, both experienced and up-and-coming alike. Probably the biggest name among his pupils remains Serena Williams. Mouratoglou coached Williams for a whole 10-year period from 2012-2022, during which she won 10 Grand Slams out of her 23.

Among the lesser-famed successes, Mouratoglou also coached Cypriot player Marcos Baghdatis to the finals of the Australian Open in 2006. Roger Federer defeated him 5-7, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2 in the final.

He is currently the coach of Holger Rune, who found himself in somewhat hot waters after the body-shot debacle against Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells semi-final. Other players he coached are Simona Halep, Julia Vakulenko, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Grigor Dimitrov, Yanina Wickmayer, Laura Robson, Jeremy Chardy, Irena Pavlovic, Aravane Rezaï, etc.