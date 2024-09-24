“He Is a Wanna Be Nobody”: Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Tears Into Novak Djokovic Superfan for Insensitive Jannik Sinner Post

Jannik Sinner received hate from several corners after details of his failed doping test were made aware to the public. Pavvy G, a Novak Djokovic superfan, was one the biggest figures on the internet to pass nasty comments regarding the Italian.

More recently, the social media personality went viral for an insensitive post on the death of Sinner’s aunt. As a result, Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs called him out for being an “attention seeker.”

In a now-deleted post, Pavvy G called out the World No.1 for making constant event appearances for brands that he endorses.

The Djokovic superfan came off as inconsiderate when criticizing Sinner for not missing his sponsor obligations to mourn the death of his aunt with his family.

Pavvy G wrote, “With his Aunty so poorly and now unfortunately passed away, he didn’t missed a single event for Gucci or the Olympics promotion in the last week and is now in Beijing. A sad loss for him and his family but sometimes missing sponsors obligations is important when family involved?”

Pavvy G’s comments caused quite a stir in the tennis community. Apart from fans, even influential individuals chimed in to express their frustration at the superfan.

Jon Wertheim, a popular Sports Illustrated journalist, revealed being sickened by the comments.

Rennae Stubbs was among the hundreds of users to reply to Wertheim. She shed light on Pavvy’s character by disclosing her online encounter with the superfan.

“If i had a dollar! also that guy is the epitome of a jock sniffer. He would write to me on twitter so nicely & admiringly, then when i said something about his fav player that he didn’t like, i became enemy #1, the devil. He is a wanna be nobody, who seeks attention on X,” Stubbs replied.

Stubbs isn’t inaccurate when claiming that Pavvy attacks Djokovic’s critics on social media. However, she isn’t the only one to get in a tussle with the blogger.

Andy Roddick’s run-in with the Djokovic superfan

Andy Roddick is a huge social media enthusiast. Being quite active on X, the former World No.1 once got in a tussle with Pavvy G.

After constant bickering in the superfan’s comments section, Roddick revealed his disgust for the toxic superfan culture on an episode of his “Served” podcast.

“The moment you are describing of Roger saying something to Novak and Novak having the respect for Roger. And they’ve had bumpy moments. They’re well documented. If those two can push everything aside and say, ‘You were great. You are a reason I was great,’ why the f**k can’t fans do it too?”

Roddick’s strongly worded remark did not end there, as he called for more respect.

“If you want to support your guy, support the things that your guy respects, support the people that he respects. You don’t have to like them. Respect needs to be a baseline. You cannot say, ‘I like this person. This person is a piece of sh*t or loser.’ Like that’s just not true,” Roddick said.

Since then the two have gone back and forth on numerous occasions.

It’s sad to see the disrespectful attitude towards such distinguished individuals. Unfortunately, with players like Nick Kyrgios often replying to his tweets, detractors such as Pavvy G is only gaining more traction and facing no consequences.