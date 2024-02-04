Holger Rune Injury Update: Controversial Retired Hurt Decision Makes World No.7 Lose Popularity and Potential 150 Points

The latest Holger Rune injury has been met with mixed reception, as he pulled out midway through his 2024 Open Sud de France semi-final against Borna Coric. While some showed concern, many criticised the Dane’s fitness as the crowd in Montpellier also booed him. To add insult to injury, he returns home with a meagre points haul.

Seeded first, Rune was a leading favorite to lift the ATP 250 title. He did not have much difficulty going through his first couple of matches before facing Coric in the penultimate stage. However, the Croat won the first set 6-3 as Rune struggled with his forehand and serves. Down 1-4 in the second, the World No.7 threw in the towel.

The Holger Rune injury has been diagnosed as a right forearm one. He received medical attention and massages from the physio to his arm during the set changeover. He could not carry on and retired only after 59 minutes. His team is yet to release a further, official update about his injury. However, it does not seem extremely serious, and Rune could be back on the court soon.

With his withdrawal, Rune lost an opportunity to get his hands on the $96,011 winner’s paycheck at the 2024 Open Sud de France. He will now take home only $32,924. Additionally, the 20-year-old earned only 100 ranking points, potentially losing out on 150 points, as the champion would have received 250 ATP points.

The Holger Rune injury also saw the Dane youngster receive backlash from some fans. He was booed by the viewers in the stadium as he shook hands with Coric. His early exit at the 2024 Australian Open and his act of smashing a microphone during his upset loss to Arthur Cazaux had already put him in a bad light for some fans. His subsequent split with renowned coach Severin Luthi and his Netflix Break Point episode in which he commented negatively on Stan Wawrinka, have not helped his case either.

With the Holger Rune injury seemingly not that serious, he will be keen to return to the court as soon as possible and set the record straight. It is likely that Rune’s next big tournament could be the Indian Wells Masters 2024, but he could be racing against time to get 100 percent fit for the same.