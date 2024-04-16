Holger Rune BMW Open 2024 Draw: Dane Favorite to Complete 3-Peat of Titles in Munich

Holger Rune loves to play on clay. Despite having a tiring schedule at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024, Rune was able to get past Sumit Nagal and Grigor Dimitrov on the same day and was very close to upsetting Jannik Sinner more than 12 hours later, all in singles matches. After losing to Sinner, Rune still showed up for his men’s doubles quarter-final clash in which he partnered with Taylor Fritz. Now that Rune has received some much-needed rest, his eyes are on the BMW Open 2024 title.

The BMW Open began on Monday, 15th April and the final will take place on Sunday, 21st April. Holger Rune is the #2 seed player at the tournament, which he has won twice already. The 20-year-old has received a first-round bye and will most likely play his first match of the ATP 250 tournament against Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan.

A potential quarter-final clash with Alexander Shevchenko has fans excited due to the fact that the players have a 1-1 head-to-head record in 2024. While Rune drew first blood in the Brisbane International 2024, Shevchenko hit back in the Rotterdam Open competition. However, Rune on clay is a completely different kettle of fish and he is expected to defeat the Kazakhstan player.

After that, Rune could either face one of the home hopefuls, Jan-Lennard Struff or Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. Neither of the two should cause the World No.12 any trouble as he would be expected to breeze into his 2nd finals appearance of the 2024 season. Rune’s first final of the 2024 season was in the Brisbane International in January.

Eventually, Rune could expect taking on #1 seed and the home favorite, Alexander Zverev in the finals. With the crowd backing the hometown hero, it will be difficult for the youngster to orchestrate a win against the odds. However, Holger Rune has won the title in Munich twice already and that too in consecutive years (2022 and 2023). That would give him the motivation and psychological edge against any opponent in the tournament.

This is what Holger Rune’s path to the finals looks like:

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Daniel Elahi Galan

Quarter-Final – Alexander Shevchenko

Semifinal – Jan-Lennard Struff / Felix Auger-Aliassime

Final – Alexander Zverev

Unlike Alexander Zverev, Rune will not be facing a top-15 ranked player before the finals. Hence, with the draw favoring him too, the Dane will aim to win his first title of the 2024 season. A potential title win will be a huge confidence booster for the youngster as he hopes to make a deep run in the French Open 2024 which is set to begin in 5 weeks time in Paris.