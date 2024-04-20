Following Loss Against Cristian Garin At BMW Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Holds Unwanted Record At Home Tournament

Following a loss in the Round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024, Alexander Zverev was expected to redeem himself by winning the BMW Open 2024. Despite the Munich-based tournament witnessing supporters backing Zverev, the German men’s No.1 player could not feed off that energy to get back in form. Suffering an embarrassing loss against Cristian Garin, the German star now has an unwanted record to his name when it comes to players playing in their home events.

It merely took Cristian Garin 2 hours to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-4. Having suffered a straight sets loss in the quarterfinals, Zverev now becomes one of the very few top-ranked players to lose their home tournament in straight sets in consecutive years.

Merely last year, Sascha had an even more horrific performance – losing to Christopher O’Connell 6-7, 4-6.

The World No.5 hasn’t had the start to the clay court season that he was hoping for. With the French Open 2024 being 5 weeks away, Zverev would aim to participate in as many tournaments as possible, to be regarded as one of the legit contenders to win the Roland Garros.

After defeating Alexander Zverev, who will Cristian Garin play in the BMW Open 2024?

Cristian Garin has had a great start to the clay court season. After making it to the semifinals of the Estoril Open 2024, the Chilean player has already defeated Dominik Koepfer and Alex Michelsen before pulling off an upset against Alexander Zverev.

Garin will next play Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the BMW Open 2024. The American World No.15 is having a great tournament, recording convincing wins against Alejandro Moro Canas and Jack Draper. However, it is worth noting that Fritz does struggle on clay court surfaces, having a win percentage of 57.89% as per tennislive.net.

Being in sublime form, Garin does have a great opportunity to clinch his first finals appearance in any tournament this year.