$17,000,000 Worth Carlos Alcaraz Could Make $300,000 More than Rafael Nadal Did in 2022, Here’s How Much More The Youngster Can Take Home in 2023

After an underwhelming Asian swing, Carlos Alcaraz is back in action in the Paris Masters. He is also confirmed to participate in the ATP Finals, having already qualified for the year-end championship. Backed by his 2023 Wimbledon triumph, he has already raked in over $9.5 million as prize money this year so far. Here too, he is second behind Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz is on course to become the youngest player to cross the $10 million prize money threshold in a single year. The record was previously held by none other than Rafael Nadal. In the senior Spaniard’s absence, Alcaraz has stepped up and kept their country’s flag flying high on the ATP Tour.

Nadal had a good 2022, winning the Australian Open and the French Open. The two Grand Slams got him a combined $4,361,418, which is almost half of the total of $9,368,326 he earned last year. He earned a handsome amount despite not participating or not having good results in many tournaments.

Alcaraz, however, has eclipsed his fellow countryman by a significant distance. Boosted by his Wimbledon win and two ATP Masters titles, he has already made $9,603,879 in 2023 so far. With some good results in the upcoming couple of tournaments, he could possibly go a whopping $1-1.5 million clear of Nadal’s 2022 collection before the season ends.

Seeded second at the Paris Masters, Alcaraz is one of the title favourites. He will eye the $946,603 cash reward up for grabs for the winner. Even a runner-up finish in the ATP 1000 event will take him past the $10 million mark YTD. The ATP Finals have the biggest prize purse out of all ATP tournaments.

If Alcaraz wins the year-end championship undefeated, he will get richer by a stunning $4,740,300. Even if he crashes out in the round-robin stage, he will still take home the participation reward of $320,000. Additionally, he will bag $383,300 for every match he wins in the group phase.

The World No.2 is within touching distance of the historic $10,000,000 milestone and also close to earning $300,000 than Nadal did in 2022, despite the veteran winning two Majors that year.

Carlos Alcaraz net worth and his love for Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the most recognisable faces in tennis. He is taking over the Big 3’s mantle not only on the court with his achievements, but also off the court as an extremely marketable superstar. His net worth is estimated to be above $17 million, seeing a sharp rise in the last couple of years. His glittering resume has seen him earn $21,433,522 as prize money for singles and doubles combined. The two-time Grand Slam winner’s equipment and apparel are sponsored by Babolat and Nike, respectively. Alcaraz has big brands like Nike, BMW, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein in his portfolio.

Hailed as the next superstar of tennis, Alcaraz is a name every company wants to onboard. His idol and compatriot Nadal, too, had brands hovering around him in hopes of signing him. The 20-year-old has often called the legendary Spaniard his hero, saying it is a dream of his to represent their country together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has already set himself apart from the rest of his contemporaries. Alcaraz could truly be Nadal’s successor not only in terms of on-court success, but also in off-court stardom.