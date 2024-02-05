Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins Prediction, Weather, Odds and Live Streaming Details: 2024 Abu Dhabi Open To Have Blockbuster Round 1 Clash

The Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins opening round clash at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open promises to be an intriguing match-up. Two players, far from their greatest career heights, battle it out in their journey to get back to their best.

Osaka returned to the court at the 2024 Brisbane International after over a year and a half away from tennis. She won her first match but fell against former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round. Her 2024 Australian Open campaign was curtailed in the first round by former top 10 player Caroline Garcia. Now ranked World No.757, the four-time Grand Slam winner entered the Abu Dhabi Open with a wildcard and a 1-2 record.

Collins also began her 2024 season with the Brisbane International, going out in the second round. She also participated in the Hobart International, losing against top seed Elise Mertens in the first round. At the 2024 Australian Open, she beat former World No.1 Angelique Kerber before falling to current World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round. The former World No.7, now No.71, came through the qualifying rounds into the main draw of the Abu Dhabi Open. Not counting her qualifying wins, she is 2-3 for the year.

Osaka leads the head-to-head 3-1, but Collins won their previous fixture. Their 2024 Abu Dhabi Open fixture is tough to call. The American has gained some momentum after her qualifying run, while Osaka lacks match practice. However, if the Japanese plays even half as good as her prime days, she will go through. She beat World No.77 Tamara Korpatsch in her first match upon return. Hence, despite her shortcomings, Osaka has the tools to deal with Collins, even if it may not be straightforward. The SportsRush predicts Naomi Osaka to win in three sets. Although, the Pokerstars has the odds in the favor of Danielle Collins at 1.62, vis-a-vis 2.20 for Osaka.

The Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, not before 2:15 p.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET). Tennis Channel will broadcast the match in the USA. The conditions are expected to be windy, with temperatures around the 23°C mark.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins head-to-head detail

Osaka and Collins have faced each other four times from 2018 to 2022. While the former has won three, the latter won their last clash. It was also the last match the former World No.1 played before her hiatus. Collins beat Osaka in straight sets in the first round of the 2022 US Open, following which she missed events due to injury. She soon announced her pregnancy, missing the entire 2023 season.

The first Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins match happened at the 2018 China Open. Eighth seed Osaka thrashed Collins 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 32. They next met at the same stage in the 2019 Indian Wells. The Japanese star again secured a dominant victory, winning 6-4, 6-2. Their third clash came at the quarter-finals of the 2022 Miami Open, where a similar story ensued. Osaka blazed past Collins, defeating her 6-2, 6-1.

The winner of this fixture will face first seed Elena Rybakina in the next round.