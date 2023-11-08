How Novak Djokovic Can Better His Record Prize Money & Add $4.8 Million To 2023’s Earnings Through ATP Finals

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The ATP has announced the prize money for the ATP Finals 2023 tournament. The tournament winner has the possibility of taking home a massive $4.8 million, but with one condition. According to the statement released by the ATP, if the winner of the tournament wins the event with a perfect record, meaning without losing a single over the course of the group stage and knockout rounds, he will earn $4,801,500 in prize money. Novak Djokovic will go into the tournament as the favorite to extend his remarkable run of form in 2023.

The Serbian will face off against the top players at the ATP Finals. Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev will be amongst the favorites to challenge him for the top spot. Djokovic will go in as the defending champion after his 2022 triumph.

The ATP has announced that, the 2023 ATP Finals, which takes place in the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 12–19. The tournament will give away a record $15 million in prize money, with the champion winning more than $4.8 Million, if he wins the tournament unbeaten.

In the previous year, Novak Djokovic was $4,740,300 for winning the ATP Finals. That is still a record for the highest ever prize money awarded to a tennis player. This year, there will be three matches, which will be worth more than $1 million. Each of the semi-finals will be worth $1.1 million, while the final will be worth $2,201,000 for the winner.

Djokovic will have a chance to extend his career prize money earnings at the ATP Finals. The Serbian is the highest earning tennis player in the history with prize money, and will get a chance to add $4.8 Million more to the kitty after the tournament. The Serbian is chasing a record breaking seventh ATP Finals title.

Novak Djokovic prize money earnings in 2023

Djokovic has been in sublime form in 2023. The Serbian has prioritized Grand Slams and some other Masters tournament in the quest to keep his body fresh. However, even at the age of 36, the Serbian is showing no signs of slowing down.

The world number one has earned $11,524,597 in prize money in 2023 and won six titles in the process. These include three Grand Slam titles, Cincinnati Masters and the Paris Masters. The Serbian superstar has an astonishing 51-5 win loss ratio, with his last defeat coming in the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz. With a highest paying tournament of the season still to come, Djokovic will be the favorite to add $4.8 Million more in his already impressive prize money earnings.