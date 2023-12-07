How US Open Winner Coco Gauff Trumped Simone Biles, Iga Swiatek, Earned $22+ Million To Become Highest Paid Female Athlete

Aug 6, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Coco Gauff (USA) celebrates with the Donald Dell championship trophy after her match against Maria Sakkari (GRE) (not pictured) in the women’s singles final on day nine of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff emerged as the highest-earning female athlete in 2023, raking in $22.7 million. She trumped tennis stars like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka and other athletes like Simone Biles and Eileen Gu to get the coveted position. The American had the best season of her career and her on-court and off-court earnings prove it.

Gauff’s $22 million+ fortune includes her prize money and endorsement earnings. It also accounts for any bonuses, royalties, and investment returns, before taxes. She made $6.7 million on the court while her brand deals got her $16 million, as per Sportico. Only third-placed Gu, with $20 million in endorsements, made more off the field than the 19-year-old.

In 2023, Gauff won her maiden WTA 500, WTA 1000, and Grand Slam titles. Not only did this propel her to a career-best World No.3, but it also resulted in a burgeoning prize purse. Her US Open triumph made her $3 million richer, while she minted an additional million in the last two tournaments of the season. Overall, she took home $6,669,622 as prize money this year, over half of her total career prize winnings (WTA).

Ever since her debut in 2018, Gauff has been a target for marketers. American tennis has long been searching for a successor to Serena Williams, not just in terms of on-court achievements, but also as a globally marketable superstar. Even at 15, Gauff had contracts with equipment sponsor Head, apparel sponsor New Balance and Italian pasta giant Barilla. All those deals still stand today, although with much bigger numbers.

As her prowess grew on the court over the years, Gauff became more attractive for endorsements and brand deals. Big-name companies like Bose, UPS, accounting firm Baker Tilly, Microsoft, and Rolex have agreements with her. The teenager’s value received an immense boost after she won the US Open. She recently also did promotional campaigns for Ray-Ban and The Marvels movie.

Fans react to Coco Gauff being the highest-earning female athlete in 2023

Coco Gauff capped off a great season with the crown of the highest-earning female athlete of 2023. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the news and hailed her. Congratulations flew in for the teenager from all directions. One user even called her the face of the WTA.

Some said being from the United States worked in Gauff’s favour as it got her more brand exposure. A fan also pointed out Emma Raducanu being high up the list despite barely playing, claiming she got endorsements because of her beauty.

Gauff’s momentum will be challenged by Naomi Osaka, who will be making a comeback soon at the start of 2024. Names like Swiatek will also be vying for the top spot. Not to forget, 2024 is an Olympic year and athletes from Olympic sports will make a splash, on and off the field.