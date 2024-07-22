Holger Rune Snubbed as Patrick Mouratoglou Hypes Up Jannik Sinner in New Masterclass Video

In a recent video, renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou shared valuable insights on the importance of being proactive when aiming to hit winners. He spoke about the need for mental preparation and readiness before stepping onto the court, focusing on forehand excellence. Mouratoglou highlighted the approaches of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic as prime examples of players who excel in this aspect.

While Mouratoglou’s analysis was interesting, it was surprising that he did not include his current pupil, Holger Rune in this discussion. Rune has shown significant improvement in his proactive play, making his absence from the conversation noteworthy.

But Patrick has been lauded as one of the best tennis coaches in the world at the moment. The results are seen in his current and past pupils too. So it would take something monumental from Rune to add him more in these masterclasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE COACH (@patrickmouratoglou)



Mouratoglou’s video serves as a crucial learning tool for players aspiring to enhance their forehand technique. By studying the proactive styles of Sinner and Djokovic, players can gain insights into the mental and physical preparation required to dominate rallies and create opportunities for winners.

Mouratoglou has picked Sinner over Rune many times in the past

Interestingly, Mouratoglou has often favored Sinner in his examples, even in previous posts. For instance, he has praised Sinner’s court positioning and aggressive baseline play, as well as his ability to dictate the pace of matches.

These preferences suggest the Frenchman’s strong admiration for Sinner’s tactical acumen and execution on the court. Despite their long-standing relationship, Rune must continue to develop his game to reach the level of recognition given to players like Sinner and Djokovic by his coach.

In an interview with Nick Kyrgios a few weeks ago, Mouratoglou compared Sinner to the legendary Andre Agassi in an interesting aspect of the game.

“The way he (Sinner) hits the ball, his timing, his ability to never move back, for me is Agassi but modern. Because the guy never steps back. Ball striking is a joke – he cuts the trajectories all the time. He plays so fast and it looks normal when he does it doesn’t look an effort… He is the most impressive,” the Frenchman had said.

Mouratoglou’s insights offer a window into the mindset and strategies required for success in modern tennis. As Rune continues to evolve, it will be intriguing to see how he incorporates these lessons and further establishes himself under Mouratoglou’s guidance.