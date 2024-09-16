How Aryna Sabalenka Bid US Open Farewell by Hyping Up djKDS’ Tiger Song

Aryna Sabalenka’s stunning victory at the 2024 US Open cemented her status as the most dominant player on the WTA tour. The Belarussian bid farewell to the city of New York in style as she used a song by djKDS on her goodbye reel, which has since gone viral.

She also made a special post for the St. Regis New York hotel, where she stayed during her time during the Grand Slam. The two-time Australian Open champion expressed how amazing her stay was and how she will carry fond memories from the place.

“A bittersweet farewell to my home away from home for the past few weeks. A special thanks to @stregisnewyork for such an incredible stay. Safe to say I’ll remember it forever,” wrote Sabalenka while posting a few images and videos from the hotel.

The post also featured a video of her doing a ramp walk in the hotel corridor while the famous song Tiger by djKDS played in the background. The song is an ode to Sabalenka as it refers to her as a tiger.

Fans went crazy after watching her post and termed her the ‘queen of New York’

The song was made by djKDS in honor of the two tattoos of a tiger she has on her body. She was also seen grooving to the song earlier during a car ride with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. She captioned the video, “Think I might have a new theme song...”

Sabalenka song pic.twitter.com/96u5Euvtnp — Mundo Do Tênis (@mundodotenispod) July 23, 2024

Her Instagram page also saw a great boom in the number of followers as people wanted to stay updated on what she was doing in her life after her victory in New York. Almost 100,000 people were added to her followers list, taking her total number of followers to 2.3 million.

Her Instagram posts are enough to give a sneak peek into how she is enjoying her life after winning her first US Open title. She has made appearances at different events, including the New York Fashion Week, serving fashion goals with her stunning appearances and outfits, making everyone regard her as a style icon.