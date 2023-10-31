How Carlos Alcaraz’s Coach Has Managed to Amass an Awesome $215,000,000 Net Worth

Sep 5, 2011; New York, NY, USA; Juan Carlos Ferrero (ESP) during his match against Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) on day eight of the 2011 US Open at Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz is lighting up the tennis scene. The 20-year-old has won multiple Grand Slam titles at a young age and constantly challenged more experienced players for majors. The Spaniard has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The two began working together in 2019, and their collaboration has been very successful thus far.

According to reports, Juan Carlos Ferrero is the highest-paid tennis coach in the world. The former tennis star is reportedly earning a handsome amount of money to train Carlos Alcaraz. So far, it looks like a win-win situation for both the Spaniards as Carlos Alcaraz is winning tennis matches while Ferrero is making money as well.

Ferrero makes good money by coaching Carlos Alcaraz

Ferrero began his coaching career in July 2017 with Alexander Zverev. However, due to conflicting work approaches, the duo split up in 2018. He began working with 15-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in 2019. The 43-year-old is making good amount of money by coaching the young Carlos Alcaraz and that have helped increase his already massive net worth. Ferrero’s annual salary is around $2 million, according to Sportsleo.

Ferrero has developed a talented Alcaraz into a machine. The Spaniard is one of the best players in the world already as he continues to develop his game. Ferrero has instilled his fighting spirit and never give up attitude in the Spaniard. He has also assisted his countryman in becoming the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history.

Carlos Alcaraz has often referred to Ferrero as his ‘second father’ which shows the close bond between the duo. After winning the Wimbledon championship, Alcaraz rushed to his box and hugged Ferrero to celebrate the triumph. The duo are reportedly very close and love working together.

Juan Carlos Ferrero net worth details

According to Mediamass, Juan Carlos Ferrero has a net worth of $215 million. The former Spanish star has won 16 ATP titles, including four Masters 1000 events before retiring in 2012. He then started coaching Alexander Zverev before shifting to Carlos Alcaraz in 2019.

Juan Carlos Ferrero has received $12,897,766 in total prize money over his career. His career-high prize money of $3,017,425 for the singles and $9,335 for the doubles was awarded to him in 2003. In 2012, he received $179,953 in prize money from singles and $14,025 from doubles.

Ferrero has been a famous name amongst marketers. The Spaniard had signed endorsement deals with some high profile brands like Nike, Lacoste and Asics. Furthermore, Ferrero also represents Sergio Tacchini and Prince Sports. The Spaniard also has his own tennis academy near Alicant, which is another source of income for the 43-year-old.