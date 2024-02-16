Buenos Aires Open 2024: How Much Are The Ticket Prices for the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final And Where to Purchase From?

The Buenos Aires Open 2024 has been a major success. The tournament, also known as the Argentina Open has been thrilling the crowds with some amazing tennis. The success of Argentine players so far has attracted more and more crowds towards the stadium. Now, the players are set for the business end of the tournament as the Argentine Open reaches the quarterfinals stage.

With four out of eight players in the quarterfinals being Argentine, the Argentina Open is in demand. People are flocking in large numbers to buy the tickets for the final stages of the tournament. There is a good chance of an Argentine player being in the final, to potentially face the top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

The tickets for the quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals are in demand. However, steep prizing might draw the fans away. The ticket prizes are different for different areas in the stadium with the lowest being around $15,000 and highest starting from $35,000. The tickets are available to be brought from the official website.

Palco (Lateral Bajo) – Seated Viewing $ 35,280 Palco (Lateral) – Seated Viewing $19,600 Palco (Sur and Larte) – Seated Viewing $22,400 Platea (F and I) – Seated Viewing $14,000 Platea Code (E,G,H and J) – Seated Viewing $15,680

With Carlos Alcaraz and other stars still in contention for the title, the tickets are expected to sell off quickly. This is also the first clay tournament of the season, adding more interest than usual. Viagogo in Argentina is the official ticket reselling platform for those who wish to sell their tickets without the hassle of doing so in person at the arena, but prices are steeper than official ones.

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the quarterfinals line-up at Buenos Aires Open 2024

The quarterfinals of the Buenos Aires Open 2024 have some tasty fixtures. The defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be the favorite to retain his title again in 2024. Alcaraz is set to face the Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in the last eight of the tournament. Meanwhile, Chilean Nicolas Jarry will face Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry.

There is an all-Argentine quarter-final as well, between fifth seed Sebastian Baez and Federico Coria, which is attracting a lot of interest. Also, wild card Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta could cause an upset against his Serbian opponent Dusan Lajovic. With a thrilling quarterfinal line-up in place, it is no surprise to see a high demand for tickets at the Buenos Aires Open 2024.