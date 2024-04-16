Stefanos Tsitsipas Achieves Impressive ’25-Year Tennis First’ After Monte Carlo Masters Win

After winning the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas created history. The Greek star not only returned to form and in the top 10 of the ATP men’s singles rankings, but also took home $990,052 in prize money. As a result, Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first tennis player to be born in 1998 (or later) to cross the $30 million prize money mark.

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ current prize money earnings stand at $30,360,563. It is the 12th highest in the all time prize money earnings list. He is now only one place behind American tennis legend Andre Agassi, who is the 11th highest prize money earner. Andre Agassi ended up with $31,152,975 in prize money in his career.

Despite his incredible talent and some massive achievements, Stefanos Tsitsipas’ biggest criticism from detractors has been that he has never won a Grand Slam. However, Tsitsipas is only 25 and still has plenty of time to win Grand Slams, should he remain injury-free. The closest Tsitsipas ever came to win a Grand Slam was in 2021 and 2023, at the French Open and Australian Open respectively.

In the 2021 French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas won the first two sets against Novak Djokovic, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2. From there, he lost the match in the last 3 sets. Djokovic roared back to win it 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and win the Grand Slam for the second time in his career.

In the 2023 Australian Open, Tsitsipas once again lost to Djokovic, this time in 3 straight sets. The score was 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5). Tsitsipas did put up a spirited fight in the 2nd and 3rd sets, but couldn’t win either.

However, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a chance to overtake many of his contemporaries in the prize money list by the time the 2024 season ends. Marin Cilic (at 10th position with $31,301,586) and David Ferrer (9th position with $31,483,911) are still ahead of Tsitsipas on the list but might fall behind very soon.

Tsitsipas can also overtake Stan Wawrinka ($36,733,224), Daniil Medvedev ($40,463,620), and Alexander Zverev ($40,711,549), who are at the 8th, 7th, and 6th positions respectively.

How Stefanos Tsitsipas outdid everyone in some tournaments

Out of the 11 ATP titles Stefanos Tsitsipas has won so far, his best ones have to arguably be his 3 Monte Carlo Masters wins in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2021, Tsitsipas defeated Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 in the final to win the tournament. The Greek player won every single match in straight sets.

In 2022, Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the final. His toughest match that season was against Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-final, against whom he lost a set. Tsitsipas won that match 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.

Besides his wins at Monte Carlo, Tsitsipas also won the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals title. His final match was against Dominic Thiem, who won a stunning first set 7-6 (8-6) and took the lead. But the Greek player bounced back with a 6-2 win in the second set and then sealed his victory with a win in the third set, 7-6 (7-4) win to claim the title.