“How Dare You Replace Fedal”: Rafael Nadal Gets Mixed Reaction For His New Nickname With Casper Ruud

June 5, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Casper Ruud (NOR) at the trophy presentation after the men s singles final on day 15 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Netizens appeared divided on Rafael Nadal’s new nickname with Casper Ruud. Nadal has partnered with Ruud in the ongoing Swedish Open 2024 in preparation for the Olympics doubles event. Following their success in booking a spot in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event, the two Europeans have received a nickname from tennis enthusiasts. Moreover, upon hearing the moniker, Rafa acknowledged the iconic nickname given to him and Roger Federer.

The Nadal-Ruud pairing was given a run for their money by Theo Arribage and Roman Safiullin. However, the star-studded team handled business and clinched a 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 victory. After winning the quarterfinal contest at Bastad, the interviewer revealed that Ruud and Nadal were being referred to as “Ruudal”.

At first, the Spaniard didn’t seem to comprehend what was being said. However, once he finally understood, the former World No.1 also referenced the popular nickname that he shared with his long-time rival Roger Federer – “Fedal”.

Interviewer: “There are signs saying your new nickname – Ruudal – what do you think of it?”

Rafa: “What? What is this?”

Interviewer: “It’s Ruud and Nadal. Ruudal.”

Rafa: “Ahh okay. I have Fedal and now Ruudal so both.”

As soon as this interaction went viral on social media, tennis fans poured in with their reactions. While some fans didn’t want “Fedal” to be switched with “Ruudal”, a large group appreciated the new nickname for the duo.

I can’t with him also how dare you replace fedal rafa pic.twitter.com/FNUVWZjjuM — Irina (@atpobsessed) July 17, 2024

Love Ruudal. They are having a great time and that is great to see. I thought they played really well together. — Lauren Denfeld (@SunyLauren1) July 17, 2024

My new favorite doubles team — Sandy (@sunnysaundra) July 17, 2024

The nickname with Ruud also got certain fans wondering what Nadal’s nickname would be with Carlos Alcaraz during the upcoming Olympics campaign.

Good for Ruud! Imagine having a partnership with your childhood idol branded forever like this. I can’t wait for what people will come up with for Alcaraz/Nadal. — Sophie ❤️ (@sofiainlondon09) July 17, 2024

As for now, the 22-time Grand Slam winner will concentrate on his performances at Bastad. While he has to face Cameron Norrie in the pre-quarterfinals stage of the singles event, Nadal and Ruud will also play their semifinal bout against the winner of the Kotov & Matuszewski vs Luz & Matos contest.