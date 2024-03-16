How Has The Paige Lorenze-Costeen Hatzi Friendship Developed Over Years Even as Tommy Paul and Nick Kyrgios Hail From Opposite Ends of the World

Paige Lorenze and Costeen Hatzi are two of the most well-known WAGs in tennis. The duo are dating two very world-famous tennis stars. Paige Lorenze is currently dating American ace Tommy Paul, while Costeen Hatzi is dating Nick Kyrgios. However, while travelling around the world to support and cheer for their boyfriends, Lorenze and Hatzi have developed a strong bond too.

Lorenze and Hatzi are both influencers on social media and have a large fan following of their own, despite dating star tennis players. The duo often post pictures on social media and generate a lot of engagement. Also, both Lorenze and Hatzi are both of similar age, 23 and have bonded well in recent times.

Paige Lorenze and Costeen Hatzi often exchange comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Hatzi often puts out words of encouragement on Lorenze’s posts. Similarly, Lorenze reciprocates the gesture by commenting and liking Hatzi’s Instagram posts.

Paige Lorenze founded the clothing brand, Dairy Boy, in 2021 and works around evolving it. The company offers a wide range of denims, clothes and candles along with home accessories. Meanwhile, Costeen Hatzi owns her own brand, Casa Amor Interiors, which sells interior designs to brand new houses. So both the ladies have their own businesses to run too, which are thriving and keep them occupied, making it another similarity between them.

Paige Lorenze vs Costeen Hatzi: Who is richer?

Paige Lorenze and Costeen Hatzi are both famous social media influencers. Hatzi has 180k followers on her Instagram account, on which she is very active. On the other hand, Lorenze has 571k followers on her Instagram account.

Paige Lorenze has an estimated net worth of around $2,500,000 USD. The American has even walked on the red carpet for many famous designers over the years. On the other hand, Costeen Hatzi has an estimated net worth of $1 million USD as per the Hollywoods magazine. The main income sources for Hatzi is her business and social media posts.