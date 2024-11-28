How Jannik Sinner’s 2024 Season Falls Flat When Compared to Roger Federer’s Groundbreaking 2005 Season

Calling Jannik Sinner’s 2024 season a successful campaign would be a massive understatement. The Italian youngster finished the year with an impressive 73-6 record and lifted eight trophies. But Sinner’s remarkable season only highlights the brilliance of Roger Federer’s historic 2005 campaign.

Similar to Sinner’s 2024 season, Federer also won two Grand Slams in 2005. He continued to dominate the grass by defending his Wimbledon title and defeating hometown hero Andre Agassi to win the US Open as well. Apart from the two majors, Federer also won four Masters 1000 and five other ATP 250 and 500-level championships.

Federer’s lodged an 81-4 record – still the highest win percentage (95.3%) in the 21st century. Overall, the Swiss legend’s iconic season only trails John McEnroe’s 1984 campaign (96.5%) and Jimmy Connors’ 1974 season (96%). Sinner’s 92.4% win percentage is impressive, to say the least. But it is only good enough to clinch the ninth spot on this same list.

Sinner’s best performance was on the hard court, winning 55 out of 58 matches (94.8% win rate). But Federer’s 2005 season still tops the San Candido native’s performance as the former lost merely one out of his 51 matches (98.03% win rate).

Federer was also far superior on other surfaces, winning two titles on the grass court and one on the red clay. Whereas Sinner could lift merely one title on the grass court and was not as successful (11-3) as compared to Federer (15-2).

Additionally, there will also be an asterisk next to Sinner’s 2024 season because of the possibility of doping. As for Federer, he was never in the news for such infamous reasons.

Federer was almost invincible 19 years ago. Having said that, there are a few accomplishments that Sinner achieved to etch his name in the history books.

Sinner achieved a feat that Federer couldn’t

Roger Federer did win three more titles than Jannik Sinner. But one might argue that Sinner was able to emerge victorious in a few more prestigious tournaments.

Sinner was able to win the ATP Finals, going undefeated in Turin. Whereas Federer suffered a loss in the finals of the Tennis Masters Cup (year-end finals). Additionally, the 23-year-old also led Italy to defend their Davis Cup title, a feat Federer wasn’t fortunate enough to achieve.

Second player of the century to win a set on every match of a season First player since 1993 to win the ATP and the Davis Cup in the same year. First player to win two Slams, the ATP Finals and the Davis in the same year. 73 wins and 6 losses all year. Jannik Sinner in 2024 pic.twitter.com/nusobD19RZ — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 24, 2024

With the success that Sinner witnessed during November, he became the only player in history to win two Grand Slam titles, the ATP Finals, and the Davis Cup in the same calendar year – an improbable feat to be replicated.