“How Lucky Was Rafael Nadal”: When Lionel Messi Mourned Tennis Star’s Loss to Spaniard at French Open

Diego Schwartzman and Lionel Messi share a close bond. The two Argentine stars are good friends who often exchange messages. Recently, Schwartzman shared a story about meeting Messi for the first time and discussing about Rafael Nadal. The tennis star was obviously star struck to meet the great soccer player and shared some bits about their conversation.

Lionel Messi has scaled all the heights of soccer and is widely regarded as the GOAT. Schwartzman has had an up and down career so far. However, the Argentine did achieve his career high rank (8) in 2020 before a poor run of form.

Diego Schwartzman recalls discussing Rafael Nadal after meeting Lionel Messi for the first time

Recently Diego Schwartzman shared a story about Lionel Messi for the first time. The Argentine was talking to a podcast and the video has gone viral on reddit. In the video, Schwartzman can be seen visibly happy talking about his fellow Argentine superstar. The 31 year old admitted that he was nervous when he met the Argentine superstar.

Schwartzman recalled the first time he met Messi was after his quarter final loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2018. The Argentine was leading Rafael Nadal by a set and was up a break in the second set before the game was interrupted by rain. The game continued the other day and the Spaniard completely dominated the match to mount a comeback win.

Dejected after the defeat, Schwartzman was taking a flight back via Barcelona, where the Argentine football team was preparing for the 2018 world cup. Schwartzman admitted that he went to talk to a few of the Argentine players including Lionel Messi. The tennis star was surprised when Messi himself talked about his tennis match and said that Nadal was lucky because of the rain. Although, Schwartzman had lost, he was happy because he knew Messi watched him match.

“The first time I met him, it was before the World Cup in Russia in 2018, I lost to Rafa in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros and I was a set and break up. I had my flight from Barcelona and the Argentinians were doing their preparation for the World Cup there with the national team. So I went there with a few players and spoke [to him]. And the first thing he said to me was, ‘How lucky was Rafa?’. But while Messi was telling me that I was thinking, He was watching the match, he knows who I am.”

This light hearted story shows the respect that players from all profession have for Messi. Also, Messi’s attention to detail of remembering his fellow Argentine’s match is a testament to his humble nature and friendly attitude.

Schwartzman and Messi meet in the US

The Argentine star Schwartzman was present at the stadium in Florida to witness Lionel Messi make his debut for his new team Inter Miami. The 7 time Ballon D’or winner scored on his debut for his American club team and introduced himself in style. The former world number 8, is a big Messi fan and always talks highly about him.

After Messi was substituted, Schwartzman was seen engaged in a little chat with him. Although it was a short chat, the duo exchanged some smiles and Schwartzman even posted on his Instagram account. Lionel Messi’s move to MLS has attracted fans and celebrities alike to rush to the stadium to see the great man play live in the US.