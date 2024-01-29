How Much Do Tickets for the Dallas Open Cost & How Can Fans Get There?

The Dallas Open 2024 is set to take place right after the Australian Open. Scheduled from February 5 to 11, the Texas-based tournament will attract tennis stars from every corner of the world. And American fans will be delighted to be able to watch home players like Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe ply their trade.

This will be the third edition of the tournament since its return after 39 years. After last competing in 1983, The Dallas Open restarted again in 2022 with American tennis player Reilly Opelka winning the trophy. It was followed by the 2023 edition, where Chinese player Wu Yibing denied another US player, John Isner. The former player, a veteran of tie-breakers, lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (12-14) in the finals.

This year the excitement is different among fans. With Tiafoe, Paul, and Shelton, US tennis fans have hope that the trophy will be back in the country. Add to that Christopher Eubanks, who competed at the Australian Open 2024 but lost to Andrey Rublev of Russia. Their rankings aren’t really within the Top 10, but they are the top-seeded players in this tournament, with French Adrian Mannrino at 4.

The Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, is the host of the tournament. It moved there from the little New York hamlet called Uniondale when it restarted in 2022. Before that, it was The New York Open.

To reach the Southern Methodist University (SMU), fans can take a tram line, two bus lines, a cab ride, or drive themselves. It is generally afar to reach by foot. From 2025, the tournament will shift to the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. It is the NFL team Dallas Cowboys’ World Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility.

The bus is the cheapest convenience, costing up to $2.5. The tram lines mode will cost just above $3. A taxi ride will cost much higher, ranging between $10 to $13 per head. With the tournament soon scheduled to begin, the tickets are already available on the vividseats website. Dallasope.com is the official website where the tickets are already available.

The tickets for the session 1 event on February 5 range from $52 – $191. The higher range increases as the sessions move along. Session 2 ticket prices reach up to $191 and session 3 tickets are again moderately priced between $46 and $128. On the final day of the tournament i.e. February 11, the tickets finally surmount to $187 and go further up to $395. That is session 13 of the tournament. These prices are distributed as per rows in the venue. The Club Terrace Views, which rows 1,2, and 3 are the most expensive ones. They are also the best viewing seats in the tournament.

Besides dallsopen.com, fans can easily go to vividseats.com and find The Dallas Open tickets available per day. They can choose their seats as per convenience and pay the price online. Although no official draws are out yet, the matches will start by 11 am local time. The final will start from 1 pm on February 11.