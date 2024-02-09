Adrian Mannarino vs James Duckworth Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Dallas Open 2024 Quarterfinals

The Dallas Open 2024 quarterfinal stage is set to serve up another blockbuster clash. The Adrian Mannarino vs James Duckworth match is set to be a thrilling match in Dallas. They are set to clash for the fourth time in their careers, with Mannarino enjoying the better of the clashes with a 2-1 lead.

Advertisement

Adrian Mannarino is one of the men in form at the Dallas Open. The Frenchman is fresh off a great Australian Open run, where he defeated Stan Wawrinka and Ben Shelton. However, Mannarino suffered a defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic in Melbourne. Now, at the Dallas Open 2024, the Frenchman got a bye in the second round after Yoshihito Nishioka forfeited the match. The 25-year-old got a free pass to the quarterfinals to set up a Adrian Mannarino vs James Duckworth clash.

Meanwhile, Duckworth has had a tough start to 2024. The Aussie was knocked out in the first round at the Australian Open. Since then, Duckworth has won two matches in a trot at the Dallas Open. Among his two wins, included a big win against Christopher Eubanks in the second round. The Australian won in straight sets to set up a Adrian Mannarino vs James Duckworth quarterfinals match.

Advertisement

Although Duckworth will be full of confidence after his win against Eubanks, The SportsRush predicts Adrian Mannarino to win in straight sets. According to odds from Pokerstars, Mannarino is set at 1.33 compared to Duckworth’s 2.90.

The temperature in Dallas is expected to remain around 22 Degrees Celsius with mostly sunny weather. The match will be played on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 9:30 pm ET. The match will be televised across the United States on the Tennis Channel and TennisTV on subscription.