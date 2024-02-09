Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron Prediction, Weather, Odds and Live Streaming of Dallas Open 2024 Quarter-Final

As The SportsRush rightly predicted, Frances Tiafoe won against Alex Michelsen and advanced to the next round. He will now be playing Marcos Giron of the USA in the third round of the 2024 Dallas Open. The Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron match will be played at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University.

Advertisement

The Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron match will take place at 7 pm local time on Friday, February 9. The live streaming of the Tiafoe vs Giron match will be on Tennis Channel and TennisTV on subscription. The tickets are available and people can take a tram, bus, or cab ride to the venue and watch this game unfold. But before we get to the Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron match, let’s look at how these past few months have been for both these players.

Frances Tiafoe is the No.1 seed in the tournament, with a world ranking of 14. He defeated Michelsen in straight sets of 6-4, 6-3, but his performance before that hasn’t been all that great. Tiafoe went out of the Australian Open earlier this year after his second-round loss to Tomas Machac by 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). He had beaten Borna Coric of Croatia, also the hottest player by Ranker, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 6-3 in the first round.

Advertisement

In comparison, Marcos Giron’s world ranking is 67 and his best Grand Slam result has been at the 2023 French Open, when he reached the third round. Giron was out of the Australian Open in the first round after his loss to Jack Draper of Britain. He lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 2-6. In recent times, few of his prolific performances include upsetting world no. 6 Holger Rune in the 2023 Canadian Open. He also beat Roberto Carballes Baena at the BMW Open 2023.

Giron reached the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open 2023 and he will fancy going further this season. His penchant for upsetting better-ranked players is something he will rely upon. Despite that, The SportsRush predicts the home hopeful, Tiafoe to win the Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron contest. His form, ability to do well on the big stage, and current rankings all make Tiafoe a better bet than Giron. According to SportsBookWire, the odds are on Tiafoe’s side at -180 as compared to +140 for Giron.

The temperature in Dallas will remain cooler than usual, varying between 13-15 degrees Celsius, with slight precipitation and maximum humidity.

Will Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron prove to be a good contest?

The Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron contest has taken place four times in the past. Tiafoe wins that head-to-head contest handsomely by 3-1 over Giron. They first met at the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, where Giron won, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3. Tiafoe won the next time they met at the Houston Open in 2022. The score was 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe won again at the 2022 US Open, where the score was 7-6 (7-0), 6-4, 6-3. It was as if Tiafoe found a weak spot in Giron and wasn’t willing to let it go. He won for the third time in the ATP Masters 1000 Wells, beating Giron 6-2, 6-2.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Tiafoe and Giron both have 76% accuracy in winning on first serves. Whereas, Giron is ahead in second serve success rate. But despite one or two data supporting Giron’s cause, it will take a monumental effort on his part to beat Tiafoe.