How Much Prize Money Did Rafael Nadal Win From Winning 12 Barcelona Open Titles?

Across his illustrious career, Rafael Nadal won 14 out of his 22 Grand Slams and has an insane 63-8 record in clay court tournament finals. The Barcelona Open 2024 was merely one such tournament that Rafa asserted his command over, winning 12 titles in 16 appearances. By winning in Barcelona 12 times, where one of the courts in the stadium is named after him, the King of Clay collected a whopping $3.8 million (without taxes and other deductions).

No other player has found as much success at the Barcelona Open as Rafael Nadal. With a career record of 66-4 (94.2%), the “Raging Bull” emerged victorious in each of the 12 finals he played.

The former World No.1 clinched his first title at the Spanish tournament in 2005. Coming off a win at the Monte Carlo Masters, with momentum on his side, Nadal defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero 6–1, 7–6, 6–3 in the finals to lift his first Barcelona Open title. Apart from winning his second consecutive tournament on clay, Rafa also received $153,000 in prize money, as per rafaelnadalfans.com.

In the following 8 years, barring the Barcelona Open 2010, Nadal would go on to win seven more titles. For the same, Nadal earned another $1.86 million.

After winning the Barcelona Open 2013, Rafa failed to make a deep run in the tournament for two straight seasons – losing in the quarterfinals in 2014 and the third round in 2015. Following a two-year drought, Rafa turned to his winning ways from 2016 to 2019. For his third three-peat at Barcelona, Nadal earned another $1,590,017, per Perfect Tennis.

Finally, Nadal won his 12th and most recent title in 2021, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set thriller. Considering that it was the first year that the tournament was being held after the COVID-19 pandemic, the southpaw won just below $200,000.

Here’s a complete list of the Rafael Nadal prize money winnings from each of his 12 title-winning years at the Barcelona Open:-

2005 – $153,000

2006 – $153,000

2007 – $145,180

2008 – $151,981

2009 – $318,904

2011 – $323,365

2012 – $335,797

2013 – $434,089

2016 – $512,923

2017 – $517,673

2018 – $559,421

2021 – $199,357

Winning $3,804,690 in prize money from an ATP 500 tournament is simply incredible. Even with the cash prize rising every year, it seems improbable that Nadal’s near $4 million prize money mark in the Barcelona Open will be surpassed any time soon.