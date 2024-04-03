How Rafael Nadal Earned Above $8,000,000 Incredibly Just From Winning 11 Monte Carlo Masters Titles, 16.6% of Total Career Prize Money

Rafael Nadal has dominated the clay courts like no other player in the history of the sport. Across an illustrious career, Nadal has won a record of 14 major titles and 26 Masters 1000 titles on this one surface alone. These wins have had a huge contribution to the total overall Rafael Nadal prize money winnings of $134.7 million, per ATP. And as unbelievable as it may seem, the Spaniard has collected $8.1 million (without taxes and other deductions) with her record 11 title wins at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal has won the most number of Monte Carlo Masters titles ever. Having made 12 finals appearances at the ATP 1000 tournament, the “Raging Bull” has been on the winning note on 11 of these occasions.

Rafa first witnessed success at the Monaco-based tournament in 2005, defeating Guillermo Coria 6–3, 6–1, 0–6, 7–5 in the finals. For the same win, Nadal was rewarded $400,000 in prize money, per rafaelnadalfans.com.

Advertisement

Spectacularly, the King of Clay went on to make 7 consecutive finals appearances from 2006-2012, winning in all of those instances. Those 7 title wins allowed Nadal to pocket a staggering total of $4,138,475, per Perfect Tennis.

After having won the tournament 8 straight times, Nadal was denied a 9th title win by Novak Djokovic in 2013. Following a 2-year absence, the Spanish legend won the title 3 straight times from 2016-2018, defeating Gael Monfils, Albert Ramos Vinolas, and Kei Nishikori in the finals respectively. For his three-peat between 2016-2018, the former World No.1 won $3,544,665 in prize money.

Here’s a complete list of the Rafael Nadal prize money winnings from each of his 11 title-winning years at the Monte-Carlo Masters:-

2005 – $400,000

2006 – $533,350

Advertisement

2007 – $533,350

2008 – $590,000

2009 – $605,500

2010 – $605,500

2011 – $611,000

2012 – $659,775

2016 – $1,028,300

2017 – $1,175,505

2018 – $1,340,860

Having won a grand total of $8,083,140, it is absolutely incredible that Rafael Nadal won 16.6% of his total career earnings from the wins at the Monte Carlo Masters. Even with the cash prize constantly increasing every year, it is highly unlikely that a player can earn more than this figure in the near future. Even if someone were to win more money, it is highly unlikely that Nadal’s Monte Carlo Masters titles record is broken by the current generation of players.