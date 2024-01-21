How Much Prize Money Has Taylor Fritz Won by Reaching the Quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024?

Sep 5, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Taylor Fritz of the United States wins a game against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day nine of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Fritz is enjoying his best-ever Australian Open run in 2024. The American has made it to the quarterfinals for the first time after a big win against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 26-year-old is set to face off against the world number 1 Novak Djokovic with the goal to make a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in his career.

Taylor Fritz played Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16 clash and won the match in four sets. The American star looked back to his best as he dominated the Greek. The win has not only qualified Fritz to the quarterfinals, but also added a hefty chunk of money into his bank account.

The Australian Open has announced more prize money than ever for the players in 2024. The winner of the competition will receive $2,130,975, which is a 5.8% increase from last year’s sum. The runner-up will also earn 6% more money, amounting to $1,166,963. Players will earn more money at every stage of the tournament, then they did last year.

With his quarter-final run, Taylor Fritz is set to earn $405,900 as prize money. The American can further add more money to his kitty with a positive result against Novak Djokovic. A win and qualification for the semi-final will see the 26-year-old earn $669,735, the highest he has ever made at a tournament.

Taylor Fritz chasing his best ever Grand Slam performance

Taylor Fritz has enjoyed his time in Australia. The American star in enjoying his best ever run at the Australian Open as he has made it to the quarterfinals. Fritz has never made it to the semi-finals of a Grand Slam in his career. With every other American men player already knocked out, Fritz is carrying the expectation of his nation on his shoulder.

Fritz has already matched his best every run at a Grand Slam. The American made it to the quarter finals of the Wimbledon in 2022 and US Open in 2023 and now did it again at the Australian Open. However, the next step has eluded the 26-year-old so far. With Novak Djokovic up next, Taylor Fritz will have to be at his best to stand a chance of qualifying to his first ever Grand Slam semi-finals.