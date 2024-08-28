How Naomi Osaka Stole the Show on Day 2 of the US Open in 4 Ways

Naomi Osaka seems to have turned back the clock at the US Open 2024. In her first-round clash against Latvia’s Jeļena Ostapenko, the Japanese grabbed eyeballs yet again for more than one reason.

The 2-time US Open champion started off her comeback journey on a winning note as she beat Ostapenko convincingly in straight sets. The 4-time Majors winner had missed the slam last year due to the birth of her daughter.

Hence, the victory was even more special to her. But there was more than one reason why Osaka arguably outshone every other player on Day 2, that too in just one match, which proved that her superstardom in the sport has not eroded.

Osaka’s Nike X Yoon Ahn Outfit

For the first day of the US Open 2024, Osaka wore a customised dress designed by Yoon Ahn in collaboration with her sponsors, Nike. Her outfit included a neon green ruffle skirt with white layers, featuring a bow detailing at the back which was made of white ribbon.

Osaka paired it with a white track jacket with again a large bow of her skirt’s color at the back. To complement her look, she chose a neon green tennis cap and white sneakers, which too had a green bow.

As soon as the images and videos of her entry to the court surfaced, social media was flooded with fans’ reactions to her ‘Goth Lolita’ avatar. Some fans even compared her outfits to American legend Serena Williams, who also used to make fashion statements through her unique and customised outfits.

Osaka defeated a top-10 ranked player after more than 4 years

Ever since the Brisbane International in January 2020, the US Open 2024 first round was the first time that Osaka got the better of a player who is ranked in the top 10 in the world. The Japanese-American got close to achieving this feat during the French Open this year when she held match points in her second round match against eventual champion, Iga Swiatek.

But with her 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ostapenko on Tuesday, this is a step for Osaka to regain her dominance and form.

Osaka got teary-eyed in her interview

The former World No.1 was very well aware of what the victory meant to her as she broke down in tears as soon as she shook hands with her Latvian opponent. The last time she appeared at the US Open was in 2022 and her campaign ended in the first round after her loss to Danielle Collins.

In 2021 as well, she failed to defend her title and was beaten in the third round. She cited mental health issues as the reason behind her declining performance.

While speaking through tears in the post-match interview, Osaka shared how she badly wanted to step on the US Open courts again when she had visited last year as a spectator. She also added that she wasn’t sure if as an athlete it was possible for her to do it again and thanked her fans for the ‘atmosphere’.

“I remember last year I was watching Coco [Gauff] play and I so badly wanted to step on these courts again and I didn’t know if I could. I didn’t know athletically, physically if I was able to. Just to win this match and just to be in this atmosphere means so much to me, so thank you,” said Osaka.

No broadcast of Osaka’s match on American TV

Another factor that highlighted Osaka’s first-round contest was the fact that broadcaster ESPN didn’t choose to broadcast her encounter on TV. The reason behind this was the simultaneously happening first-round match between Jannik Sinner and Mackenzie McDonald.

The decision of broadcasters might be based on the belief that the World No.1’s contest would gain them more viewership. But fans didn’t approve of it and expressed their disappointment on social media. They felt that Osaka’s match was more interesting than the Italian’s, who lost the first set terribly to his American opponent.

Osaka was hailed as the next big thing in women’s tennis when she managed to win at least one Grand Slam title consecutively from 2018 to 2021. The Japanese has been trying to climb up the ladder she was once on top of, for a long time. The confidence and form which she played on Tuesday might be her first step in climbing the ladder again.