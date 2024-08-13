How Novak Djokovic Played an Important Role in Alexei Popyrin’s Rise

Anyone who has seen Novak Djokovic play knows that there are only a very few players who can give the Serb a tough time on the court. However, this year the Serb faced this challenge not just once but twice.

The Australian rising star Alexei Popyrin gave some tough time to the Serb on two occasions this year- both grand slam events. This contributed to Popyrin’s popularity as fans were left impressed by the young talent who made it difficult for one of the most celebrated tennis stars in the world.

During the 2024 Australian Open, Popyrin and Djokovic met in the second round only. Though the game ended in Djokovic’s favor after four sets, there were instances when the Serb found himself in a tough spot and barely managed to win games. He was on the verge of losing the third set after already having lost the second set but managed to save four set points.

This pushed the set to a tiebreak, which the 10-time Australian Open champion ultimately won. But to be able to push Djokovic to the backfoot is an achievement in itself. Popyrin repeated his stunning performance at Wimbledon against Djokovic again. In what was his first-ever game at the Centre Court, Popyrin prompted Novak to play his best tennis after winning the first set.

Though the Serb managed to bounce back in the second and third set, the fourth set again asked for Nole’s best performance. Despite efforts from both sides, the set entered a tiebreak which, to the Serb’s good luck, went in his favor.

However, on both occasions, Popyrin proved that he was here to put good tennis on display as he gave a tough competition to one of the greatest tennis players in the world.

Even Novak approved of his qualities as he applauded the Australian in the post-match presentation at Wimbledon, “It was another tough match. I didn’t expect anything less than what we experienced on the court today from Alexei. I knew he was going to come into the match with confidence, and a lot of self-belief. He was close to winning that match we played against each other in Australia earlier this year.”

“With that serve and powerful forehand, he is dangerous on any surface. I watched him play the first couple of rounds and knew he was in form and he was going to come out on the court believing he could win. That’s how he started, he was the better player for the first set, and then I stepped it up. I think I played a good second and third, and the fourth was anybody’s game,” the Serb further added.